CRM Lifecycle Specialist - Temporary
About this role
Are you passionate about CRM, fashion and creating impactful customer experiences? For an iconic fashion brand we are looking for an enthusiastic CRM Lifecycle Specialist to take customer engagement to the next level!
In this role, you will shape and optimize customer journeys across the entire lifecycle, from onboarding to loyalty and reactivation. You will turn customer insights into smart, personalized CRM campaigns, identify new automation opportunities and drive performance through data and experimentation.
Are you available to start as soon as possible and commit to the project for approximately two months? We would love to hear from you.
Freelancers are not allowed!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Own and optimize commercial and transactional CRM lifecycle journeys, from acquisition and onboarding to retention, loyalty and reactivation;
- Identify new opportunities for lifecycle marketing, customer engagement and marketing automation;
- Monitor CRM performance, analyze customer behavior and drive continuous improvements through A/B testing and data insights;
- Translate business needs into clear CRM requirements and user stories, collaborating with Product, Data, Creative and Technology teams;
- Drive lifecycle initiatives from concept to implementation, ensuring effective execution, reporting and ongoing optimization.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Has 3+ years of experience in CRM, lifecycle marketing, marketing automation or a similar role;
- Has strong knowledge of customer lifecycle management, CRM journeys, segmentation, targeting and personalization;
- Has hands-on experience with CRM and marketing automation platforms, preferably Salesforce Marketing Cloud;
- Is analytical and commercially minded, with experience using data, performance insights and A/B testing to improve engagement, retention and revenue;
- Is a proactive and strong communicator who can translate business needs into actionable CRM strategies and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Salary
- A contract via Independent Recruiters for 2 months with a competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative organization in fashion;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.