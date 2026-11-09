The Dutch government wants to introduce stricter rules for non-EU workers temporarily sent to the Netherlands by companies based elsewhere in Europe. Under the proposal, workers would generally have to spend at least three months working in the other country before being posted to the Netherlands.

Netherlands wants to tighten rules for posted non-EU workers

Under current EU rules, companies based in one European country can temporarily send their employees to work in another. This is known as posting, and it allows non-EU nationals who are legally employed in another EU country to work in the Netherlands under certain conditions.

However, some employers are using this arrangement to bypass Dutch employment and immigration rules, according to the Dutch government. The government argues that this creates unfair competition between businesses and leaves workers vulnerable to exploitation, particularly when they must turn to their employer in another EU country to resolve disputes over pay or working conditions.

The number of reported non-EU workers posted to the Netherlands increased from approximately 18.000 in 2021 to more than 29.000 in 2025. The government believes the actual number is higher, as not all postings are registered.