The Netherlands to recruit skilled migrant workers for AI and biotech

The Dutch government has revealed plans to actively recruit skilled migrant workers for sectors such as AI and biotechnology. The main aim of the plan is to continue growing labour productivity in the Netherlands.

Skilled migration to the Netherlands once again encouraged

With the Talent Strategy for Future Prosperity, the cabinet “aims to attract, train and retain people for the most crucial domains of the Netherlands”. The ultimate goal is to make sure the economy continues to grow by 1,5 percent every year.

To do this, the government wants to encourage international talent to move to the Netherlands to work specifically in four sectors: digitalisation and AI, security and resilience, energy and climate technology, and life sciences and biotechnology. “These are areas where the Netherlands holds a strong position in innovation and research, and where we wish to strengthen our strategic autonomy,” states an official press release.

Other sectors that are essential for the country to run, such as education, childcare, social services, care and housing, will also be a priority. According to FD, as part of the plans, tax benefits for highly skilled migrants, such as the 30 percent ruling, will remain.