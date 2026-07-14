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The Netherlands to recruit skilled migrant workers for AI and biotech

The Netherlands to recruit skilled migrant workers for AI and biotech

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By Simone Jacobs

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The Dutch government has revealed plans to actively recruit skilled migrant workers for sectors such as AI and biotechnology. The main aim of the plan is to continue growing labour productivity in the Netherlands

Skilled migration to the Netherlands once again encouraged

With the Talent Strategy for Future Prosperity, the cabinet “aims to attract, train and retain people for the most crucial domains of the Netherlands”. The ultimate goal is to make sure the economy continues to grow by 1,5 percent every year.

To do this, the government wants to encourage international talent to move to the Netherlands to work specifically in four sectors: digitalisation and AI, security and resilience, energy and climate technology, and life sciences and biotechnology. “These are areas where the Netherlands holds a strong position in innovation and research, and where we wish to strengthen our strategic autonomy,” states an official press release.

Other sectors that are essential for the country to run, such as education, childcare, social services, care and housing, will also be a priority. According to FD, as part of the plans, tax benefits for highly skilled migrants, such as the 30 percent ruling, will remain. 

Additionally, the government also wants to reduce dependence on low-productivity labour migration. For example, a ban on temporary workers in the meat sector would be imposed to prevent the sector from exploiting workers. 

Dutch government changes stance on skilled migration

The Jetten cabinet’s new plans are a major U-turn compared to previous years. Previously, the Schoof cabinet was trying to reduce labour migration and foreign student numbers by introducing stricter rules for labour migration and cutting English language courses at universities. Ultimately, this did affect migration numbers. 

International student numbers dropped for the first time in 20 years and last year saw the number of skilled migrants drop for the third year in a row. In 2025, there were 14.000 highly skilled migrants from outside the EU - down from 26.000 in 2022, reports NOS. Dutch tech companies warned that this could worsen staff shortages

Now, skilled migration is being encouraged again, and Dutch universities will be allowed to take in students from abroad and offer courses in English. But Minister of Education Rianne Letschert points out that “we have some work to do” to repair the atmosphere of the past few years, which have made international students and workers feel unwelcome.

More details of the strategy plan will be revealed at the end of 2026. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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