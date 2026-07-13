New rules for non-EU workers in the Netherlands: What is changing?

Navigating Dutch immigration law can often feel impossible, but the legal experts at Everaert Advocaten explain how the recast Single Permit Directive will bring welcome flexibility and job protection to non-EU workers in the Netherlands.

Several new rules from the recast Single Permit Directive are now active in the Netherlands, following a transition by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) on May 22, 2026. These changes affect a broad group of non-EU nationals living and working in the country. The new rules are especially relevant to employees who hold a Dutch residence permit for work, including highly skilled migrants, EU Blue Card holders, researchers and certain other work-related permit holders. What is the Single Permit? The Single Permit was introduced by EU Directive 2011/98. It created one application procedure for a combined work and residence permit and introduced a common set of rights for non-EU employees who legally reside in an EU member state. In 2024, the EU adopted a revised version of this directive: Directive (EU) 2024/1233. This recast Single Permit Directive aims to improve the rights of non-EU employees and make it easier for them to move within the labour market.

The Netherlands had until May 21, 2026, to implement the new directive into national law. Since that deadline was not met, the IND announced on May 28, 2026, that it would already start applying some of the new rules while awaiting formal implementation. Why are the new rules important? Under the former Dutch interpretation, the old Single Permit Directive primarily applied to residence permits in the “GVVA – Paid Employment” category. The recast Single Permit Directive has a broader scope. According to the IND, the new rules may apply to the following residence permit categories: Paid employment

Work as a highly skilled migrant

EU Blue Card

Work as a scientific researcher under Directive (EU) 2016/801

Work as an intern or for work experience

Employment as non-privileged military or civilian personnel

Search year/orientation year This means that the changes are not limited to traditional Single Permit holders. They may also be relevant for highly skilled migrants, EU Blue Card holders and researchers.

Some of these residence permits are also covered by other EU directives, such as the EU Blue Card Directive or the directive for scientific researchers. If those directives provide more favourable rights, those rules will take precedence. Get expert immigration advice today! More flexibility when changing employer One of the most important changes concerns the right to change employer. The recast Single Permit Directive gives certain non-EU employees more flexibility to move to a new employer. However, the IND may suspend this right for 45 days while it checks whether the relevant requirements are still met. In exceptional cases, this period may be extended once by 15 days. The IND has announced that this right to change employer applies as of May 22, 2026, to the following categories: Paid employment

Highly skilled migrants

EU Blue Card holders

Scientific researchers

Interns or employees gaining work experience In practice, this means that a non-EU worker who wants to change employer may have to file an application or notification depending on the situation (in absence of detailed implementation legislation on this, it remains to be seen how the change of employer under "paid employment" will be structured).

If the change of employer also involves a change of residence purpose, the IND generally has 45 days to decide. This period may be extended by 15 days under exceptional circumstances. A shorter deadline of 30 days applies if the employee is switching to an EU Blue Card and the application is submitted by a recognised sponsor. If the IND does not decide within the applicable deadline, the employee may be allowed to work for the new employer for the remaining validity of the current residence permit. What if the residence permit also needs to be extended? A change of employer may also be combined with an application to extend the residence permit. For extension applications, the regular decision period of 90 days still applies. However, the IND may only suspend the right to change employer for 45 days. If the IND does not object within that period, the employee may start working for the new employer, but only for the remaining validity of the current residence permit. If the IND later rejects the extension application, the employee may continue working for the new employer until the current permit expires. Longer search period after unemployment Another important improvement concerns the search period after unemployment. If the holder of a residence permit covered by the recast Single Permit Directive becomes unemployed after having held the permit for more than two years, they may be allowed to look for a new job for up to six months. The search period cannot be longer than the remaining validity of the residence permit, or at least that is the government’s position in the legislative proposal implementing the directive. This is an improvement for highly skilled migrants, who were previously generally entitled to a search period of three months. EU Blue Card holders already benefit from a similar extended search period under the recast EU Blue Card Directive. What should employees and employers keep in mind? The new rules improve the position of many non-EU employees in the Netherlands. They may offer more flexibility when changing employers and more protection after job loss. At the same time, the rules require careful assessment. The applicable deadline may depend on the type of residence permit, the type of application and whether another EU directive also applies. Employees and employers should therefore check the situation carefully before a change of employer takes place. It is important to know which deadline applies and whether the employee may already start working for the new employer. The recast Single Permit Directive introduces welcome improvements, but the practical consequences will depend on individual circumstances. Further updates on this topic are expected as soon as the full set of implementation legislation becomes available, which will provide both employers and employees with more specific guidance on the new rules.

Need help securing your Dutch residence permit? Everaert Advocaten specialises in corporate and individual migration. Their dedicated legal team delivers personalised, strategic advice to ensure internationals can navigate career transitions with complete peace of mind. Contact Everaert Advocaten