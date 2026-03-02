Everaert Advocaten: Tailored immigration services for expats and international companies

Multilingual support The main languages of communication are Dutch and English. Additionally, Everaert Advocaten also offers support in Mandarin, with a dedicated staff of native speakers. Thanks to their extensive experience and up-to-date knowledge of current developments in national and international migration law, Everaert Advocaten can provide clients with effective solutions and strategic advice for specific migration needs. Outstanding working relations with Dutch government agencies Everaert Advocaten has excellent working relationships with many Dutch government agencies, notably the Immigration and Naturalisation Department (IND), the Netherlands Labour Authority (NLA), and Dutch consulates abroad. The firm is an official partner of the expat service centres in Amsterdam (IN Amsterdam), Rotterdam (Rotterdam International Center) and The Hague (The Hague International Centre). Partnership Everaert & Lawyers for Lawyers As of March 2023, Everaert Advocaten is proud to call itself an official partner of Lawyers for Lawyers. Lawyers for Lawyers is committed to upholding a free and independent legal profession and stands up for fellow lawyers who are threatened or prosecuted for their work, in every corner of the world.

With this partnership, Everaert Advocaten will contribute to this good cause in the coming years. Because every lawyer should be able to practise their profession freely and independently! Impressive curriculum Everaert Advocaten is recognised nationally and internationally as one of the leading firms in migration law in the Netherlands. Since its founding in 1982, Everaert Advocaten has built an impressive curriculum of publications, media appearances and research papers. Its lawyers are on the editorial boards of professional magazines, such as the jurisprudence publications "Rechtspraak Vreemdelingenrecht," "Journaal Vreemdelingenrecht," and "Asiel&Migrantenrecht." The firm's legal experts regularly contribute to training sessions and lectures at the University of Leiden and the University of Amsterdam. Some of the firm’s lawyers teach professional courses on immigration law to lawyers and HR professionals for Sdu and OSR. Two of the firm’s lawyers are featured as Thought Leaders in the Who's Who Legal (WWL) - Corporate Immigration, an influential ranking of the foremost legal practitioners worldwide.