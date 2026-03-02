Everaert Advocaten: Tailored immigration services for expats and international companies
If you want to bring your partner, family, or business to the Netherlands, or you already live in the Netherlands and want to know what your options are for permanent residence or citizenship, Everaert Advocaten can help you. They will support you with all your immigration matters, whether for a short or a long stay.
Tailored services for expats
Currently, Everaert Advocaten has a team of 15 lawyers and 7 paralegals plus administrative assistance, offering tailored migration solutions to expats and their families, international companies, SME’s, entrepreneurs and artists. They offer services and advise private and corporate clients on the following matters:
Private clients
Everaert Advocaten offers the following services to private clients (individuals, couples and families):
- Family reunification
- Future planning: permanent residency
- Naturalisation and complex citizenship issues, including dual citizenship
- Self-employment based on international treaties
- International adoption
- Residence permits on humanitarian grounds
- Creative freelancers (their yearly free seminar for foreign arts students will be held on March 17, 2026. Registration is now open; find out more here)
Corporate clients
Everaert Advocaten offers the following services to corporate clients (including but not limited to entrepreneurs and highly skilled migrants):
Multilingual support
The main languages of communication are Dutch and English. Additionally, Everaert Advocaten also offers support in Mandarin, with a dedicated staff of native speakers.
Up-to-date knowledge
Thanks to their extensive experience and up-to-date knowledge of current developments in national and international migration law, Everaert Advocaten can provide clients with effective solutions and strategic advice for specific migration needs.
Outstanding working relations with Dutch government agencies
Everaert Advocaten has excellent working relationships with many Dutch government agencies, notably the Immigration and Naturalisation Department (IND), the Netherlands Labour Authority (NLA), and Dutch consulates abroad. The firm is an official partner of the expat service centres in Amsterdam (IN Amsterdam), Rotterdam (Rotterdam International Center) and The Hague (The Hague International Centre).
Partnership Everaert & Lawyers for Lawyers
As of March 2023, Everaert Advocaten is proud to call itself an official partner of Lawyers for Lawyers. Lawyers for Lawyers is committed to upholding a free and independent legal profession and stands up for fellow lawyers who are threatened or prosecuted for their work, in every corner of the world.
With this partnership, Everaert Advocaten will contribute to this good cause in the coming years. Because every lawyer should be able to practise their profession freely and independently!
Impressive curriculum
Everaert Advocaten is recognised nationally and internationally as one of the leading firms in migration law in the Netherlands. Since its founding in 1982, Everaert Advocaten has built an impressive curriculum of publications, media appearances and research papers. Its lawyers are on the editorial boards of professional magazines, such as the jurisprudence publications "Rechtspraak Vreemdelingenrecht," "Journaal Vreemdelingenrecht," and "Asiel&Migrantenrecht."
The firm's legal experts regularly contribute to training sessions and lectures at the University of Leiden and the University of Amsterdam. Some of the firm’s lawyers teach professional courses on immigration law to lawyers and HR professionals for Sdu and OSR.
Two of the firm’s lawyers are featured as Thought Leaders in the Who's Who Legal (WWL) - Corporate Immigration, an influential ranking of the foremost legal practitioners worldwide.
Furthermore, Everaert Advocaten is part of a global network, exchanging knowledge on immigration law with lawyers from all over the world. As such, they can refer you to other specialised firms overseas if needed.
Contact Everaert Advocaten
You are welcome to get in touch with the team at Everaert Advocaten with all your immigration-related questions and concerns. They look forward to meeting you!