Quality Assurance Data Analyst
About this role
Do you have a passion for data, a deep understanding of chemistry, and a desire to see your insights directly shape the products and processes that define the industry? Join the dynamic team at the Heerlen production site as a Quality Assurance Data Analyst and become the pivotal force behind product integrity and operational excellence. You won't just be managing data; you'll be the architect of its intelligent application. You'll bridge the gap between Quality Assurance, R&D, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Systems, and production. You'll be the guardian of the critical product data within LIMS, translating complex changes into seamless system and documentation updates. More importantly, you'll leverage your analytical prowess to drive structural improvements that directly benefit the production processes and product quality.
If you're ready to make a tangible difference and pioneer data-driven innovation, we want to hear from you!
As a Quality Assurance Data Analyst, you are the vital link connecting R&D, production, and regulatory compliance. You'll be instrumental in managing and ensuring the accuracy of product specifications and data across LIMS and other systems. Your role involves collaborating cross-functionally to assess the impact of product changes, recipe adjustments, and new regulations. You'll also proactively identify and implement process improvements, leveraging your analytical expertise and LIMS management skills to drive efficiency and uphold our high-quality standards. This dynamic position blends data, chemistry, and quality assurance, with the autonomy to lead impactful change.
- Managing and maintaining product and quality data in LIMS;
- Aligning with R&D regarding product specifications and the structured implementation of changes;
- Reviewing, documenting, and coordinating major changes with senior QA analysts;
- Collaborating with Quality Systems and Regulatory Affairs regarding certifications and laws and regulations;
- Entering and prioritizing NPRs and associated product data;
- Carefully processing temporary and structural recipe changes;
- Keeping prescriptions, specifications, and associated documentation up to date;
- Initiating, executing, and reporting on improvement projects;
- Utilizing data and statistics to better understand processes and further improve them.
Requirements
We're not looking for a behind-the-scenes data handler. We want someone driven by curiosity, eager to understand how data informs product and production. You're accurate, structured, and own your data, but also unafraid to question and collaborate to find solutions. A chemical background will help you understand the processes, letting your analytical skills drive tangible improvements.
In addition, bring:
- A completed HLO education in a chemical field, combined with at least one year of QA experience, or an MLO education with several years of relevant QA experience;
- Experience with or good knowledge of LIMS and Microsoft Office;
- Knowledge of production and blend processes;
- Experience working within quality systems such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001;
- Six Sigma Green Belt or a comparable level of statistical knowledge;
- Experience with Minitab is a plus;
- Good command of the English language.
Salary
- Salary between € 3.500,00 - € 4.200,00 excluding 5% bonus scheme, depending on education and work experience
- Hybrid working possibilities.
What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.