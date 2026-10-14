Do you have a passion for data, a deep understanding of chemistry, and a desire to see your insights directly shape the products and processes that define the industry? Join the dynamic team at the Heerlen production site as a Quality Assurance Data Analyst and become the pivotal force behind product integrity and operational excellence. You won't just be managing data; you'll be the architect of its intelligent application. You'll bridge the gap between Quality Assurance, R&D, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Systems, and production. You'll be the guardian of the critical product data within LIMS, translating complex changes into seamless system and documentation updates. More importantly, you'll leverage your analytical prowess to drive structural improvements that directly benefit the production processes and product quality.

If you're ready to make a tangible difference and pioneer data-driven innovation, we want to hear from you!

As a Quality Assurance Data Analyst, you are the vital link connecting R&D, production, and regulatory compliance. You'll be instrumental in managing and ensuring the accuracy of product specifications and data across LIMS and other systems. Your role involves collaborating cross-functionally to assess the impact of product changes, recipe adjustments, and new regulations. You'll also proactively identify and implement process improvements, leveraging your analytical expertise and LIMS management skills to drive efficiency and uphold our high-quality standards. This dynamic position blends data, chemistry, and quality assurance, with the autonomy to lead impactful change.