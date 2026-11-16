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Mothers in the Netherlands earn a third less after first child

Mothers in the Netherlands earn a third less after first child

Mothers in the Netherlands Earn a Third Less After First Child

Image credit: Mektepli / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Women in the Netherlands continue to face a substantial drop in income after becoming mothers, highlighting the lasting financial impact of having children on working families. Fathers' earnings fell by just 3 percent over the same period, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Income loss for mothers in the Netherlands has declined over time

According to the Emancipation Monitor 2026, published on November 13, 2026, the financial impact of motherhood has become smaller over the past two decades. Women who had their first child between 1996 and 2001 experienced a 57 percent drop in income six years after childbirth, compared to 33 percent for women who became mothers between 2016 and 2018.

CBS attributes much of this improvement to mothers working more hours on average than those in previous generations. The figures measure gross annual income from employment or self-employment, meaning the reduction reflects changes in overall earnings rather than necessarily a fall in hourly wages.

Most parents want to share childcare equally, but few do

The CBS report also reveals a gap between how parents would like to divide childcare responsibilities and how they actually do so. Around 64 percent of mothers and 67 percent of fathers would prefer to share childcare equally, but only 40 percent of cohabiting opposite-sex couples with children under 18 do so in practice. In more than half of these couples, mothers take on the larger share of childcare.

This difference is also reflected in working hours. In 2025, around 75 percent of fathers with children under four worked full-time, compared to just 18 percent of mothers. Meanwhile, 57 percent of mothers worked 20 to 34 hours a week, compared to 20 percent of fathers.

According to CBS, 67 percent of women and 57 percent of men aged 16 and over considered a working week of 20 to 34 hours most suitable for fathers with children under four. In practice, 75 percent of fathers with young children worked full-time in 2025, highlighting the gap between what people consider ideal and actual working arrangements.

Paid parental leave could help parents share childcare more equally

A separate evaluation highlighted by Ipsos I&O in July 2026 found that paid parental leave can help parents divide childcare responsibilities more equally. The research, conducted by Ipsos I&O, SEO Economic Research and Utrecht University, found that when fathers take parental leave, childcare responsibilities tend to remain more equally divided even after their leave ends.

In the Netherlands, employed parents are entitled to 26 weeks of parental leave, of which nine weeks are paid at 70 percent of their daily wage, subject to a statutory maximum, if taken during their child's first year. The remaining 17 weeks are generally unpaid.

However, financial concerns remain a barrier. The evaluation found that 53 percent of employed fathers used paid parental leave, compared to 71 percent of employed mothers. Fathers were more likely to take leave when employers supplemented the allowance to cover their full salary, while loss of income was the most frequently cited reason for not taking leave.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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