Mothers in the Netherlands earn a third less after first child

Women in the Netherlands continue to face a substantial drop in income after becoming mothers, highlighting the lasting financial impact of having children on working families. Fathers' earnings fell by just 3 percent over the same period, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Income loss for mothers in the Netherlands has declined over time

According to the Emancipation Monitor 2026, published on November 13, 2026, the financial impact of motherhood has become smaller over the past two decades. Women who had their first child between 1996 and 2001 experienced a 57 percent drop in income six years after childbirth, compared to 33 percent for women who became mothers between 2016 and 2018.

CBS attributes much of this improvement to mothers working more hours on average than those in previous generations. The figures measure gross annual income from employment or self-employment, meaning the reduction reflects changes in overall earnings rather than necessarily a fall in hourly wages.

Most parents want to share childcare equally, but few do

The CBS report also reveals a gap between how parents would like to divide childcare responsibilities and how they actually do so. Around 64 percent of mothers and 67 percent of fathers would prefer to share childcare equally, but only 40 percent of cohabiting opposite-sex couples with children under 18 do so in practice. In more than half of these couples, mothers take on the larger share of childcare.