HIRING FOR NETFLIX | Art and Print Coordinator - English

We are hiring for Netflix, and we are now looking for an experienced Art and Print Coordinator to join their team in Amsterdam.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, bringing TV series, films, documentaries and games to millions of members worldwide. As Netflix continues to grow, they are looking for exceptional talent to help drive their next phase of success.

In the role, you will be at the forefront of ensuring seamless content delivery and operational excellence on your titles. You will execute self-sufficiently against regional and local strategy, with light oversight from leadership, and adapt your approach as circumstances change.

Job Profile for Art and Print Coordinator

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate the localisation, adaptation and delivery of marketing assets across EMEA markets, working closely with the Art and Print Producer

Manage production files, folders, asset delivery documents, technical specifications, schedules and budget tracking

Plan review timelines and oversee multiple campaigns, formats and asset types simultaneously

Adapt key artwork for out-of-home, digital and social media formats while maintaining creative quality and brand consistency

Brief and coordinate internal teams and external vendors on artwork adaptations, translations and delivery requirements

Conduct quality checks on artwork, copy, title treatments and localised assets throughout production

Collaborate with creative, marketing and regional stakeholders to align priorities and ensure timely delivery

Maintain project management tools, track progress and communicate updates to cross-functional teams

Provide technical guidance on artwork finishing, scaling, cropping, reformatting and platform specifications

Identify opportunities to improve production workflows, efficiency and knowledge sharing

Candidate Profile for Art and Print Coordinator

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Experience coordinating multiple creative production projects, campaigns or marketing assets across teams and markets

Experience briefing and managing external vendors and working with translation or transcreation processes

Strong understanding of artwork production, localisation, adaptation, finishing workflows and quality control

Familiarity with Airtable, Google Workspace and Adobe Creative Suite, with the ability to learn new platforms quickly

Knowledge of technical artwork specifications and current digital and social media asset formats

Excellent organisational, stakeholder management and communication skills, with strong attention to detail

Proactive, solutions-focused and comfortable managing competing deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Genuine interest in post-production, asset delivery and creative operations

What Our Client Offers