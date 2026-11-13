HIRING FOR NETFLIX | Art and Print Coordinator - English
About this role
We are hiring for Netflix, and we are now looking for an experienced Art and Print Coordinator to join their team in Amsterdam.
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, bringing TV series, films, documentaries and games to millions of members worldwide. As Netflix continues to grow, they are looking for exceptional talent to help drive their next phase of success.
In the role, you will be at the forefront of ensuring seamless content delivery and operational excellence on your titles. You will execute self-sufficiently against regional and local strategy, with light oversight from leadership, and adapt your approach as circumstances change.
Job Profile for Art and Print Coordinator
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Coordinate the localisation, adaptation and delivery of marketing assets across EMEA markets, working closely with the Art and Print Producer
- Manage production files, folders, asset delivery documents, technical specifications, schedules and budget tracking
- Plan review timelines and oversee multiple campaigns, formats and asset types simultaneously
- Adapt key artwork for out-of-home, digital and social media formats while maintaining creative quality and brand consistency
- Brief and coordinate internal teams and external vendors on artwork adaptations, translations and delivery requirements
- Conduct quality checks on artwork, copy, title treatments and localised assets throughout production
- Collaborate with creative, marketing and regional stakeholders to align priorities and ensure timely delivery
- Maintain project management tools, track progress and communicate updates to cross-functional teams
- Provide technical guidance on artwork finishing, scaling, cropping, reformatting and platform specifications
- Identify opportunities to improve production workflows, efficiency and knowledge sharing
Candidate Profile for Art and Print Coordinator
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Experience coordinating multiple creative production projects, campaigns or marketing assets across teams and markets
- Experience briefing and managing external vendors and working with translation or transcreation processes
- Strong understanding of artwork production, localisation, adaptation, finishing workflows and quality control
- Familiarity with Airtable, Google Workspace and Adobe Creative Suite, with the ability to learn new platforms quickly
- Knowledge of technical artwork specifications and current digital and social media asset formats
- Excellent organisational, stakeholder management and communication skills, with strong attention to detail
- Proactive, solutions-focused and comfortable managing competing deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Genuine interest in post-production, asset delivery and creative operations
What Our Client Offers
- StiPP Pension plan
- Health Insurance Allowance - €275 net per month
- Swag Store Allowance - €25 net per month
- Free Lunch provided for on-premises Employees
- 25 days of annual leave per year based on full-time employment (40 hours a week)
- Vitality/Wellbeing Programs: Flu vaccination (Employee + Dependents) reimbursement, COVID-19 vaccination + tests (Employee + Dependents) reimbursement, Headspace app reimbursement, Home and Family Care Resources and Personal Backup Care reimbursement
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team