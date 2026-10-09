Digital Communications Coordinator | Dutch

On behalf of the European Cultural Foundation (ECF), we are currently searching for a Digital Communications Coordinator fluent in Dutch, to join their team in Amsterdam. This a great opportunity to join an organization with a strong mission and contribute to their cultural and philanthropic actions!

About the European Cultural Foundation

The European Cultural Foundation (ECF) is an independent non‑profit organization, founded in 1954 in Geneva and headquartered in Amsterdam since 1960. Its mission is to strengthen democratic solidarity and a shared European identity through cultural activity and civic engagement.

About the role:

ECF covers programs, grant making, events, advocacy, research and development. To create further awareness of their work, they are looking for a creative and engaged Digital Communications Coordinator working closely with internal teams and external stakeholders and reporting to the Head of Communications. You will be part of a small, agile team, focusing on executing and furthering the development of the day-to-day and longer-term online strategies.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Create and upload content on various websites.

Monitor website analytics and social media traffic to ensure further growth in traffic generation

Draft internal and external reporting on ECF digital communications data

Identify opportunities to improve efficiency and user experience based on tracking, monitoring and analyzing tools.

Contribute to newsletter writing, as well as in audio and video editing.

Continually seek out and monitor new trends and opportunities in the digital communication landscape.

Maintain and optimize a connected digital communications system

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of experience in digital communications or marketing.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Dutch.

Experience working in a non-profit or cultural organization.

Strong copywriting and editing skills.

Experience working with content management systems, newsletters (MailChimp) and CRM databases.

Experience with WordPress, Canva, Adobe or other content creation tools would be highly preferred

Ability to balance multiple priorities and meet multiple deadlines and strong attention to detail

Ability to work with a wide variety of international colleagues

What is in it for you:

The chance to join Europe’s only truly European cultural foundation.

Flexible work arrangements with a combination of working in office and working remotely.

Training and development opportunities for skills and competences relevant for the role.

A contract for 4 days/ week for one year, with a view to extending for two more years.

A salary ranging from EUR 3150- 4500 gross per month (before tax, on full time basis, salary will be pro-rated to 0,8 FTE) with 13th month and benefits package.

Sounds like the job for you? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

Please note that we can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.



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