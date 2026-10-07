Digital Advertising & Webinar Intern

Looking for an internship that fits around your studies? Are you confident in front of a camera, enjoy talking to people and want to get hands-on experience in digital marketing? Then this could be the internship for you!

A key part of the internship will be to organise and host IamExpat’s evening webinars, while working with interesting speakers and clients and helping make each session engaging and enjoyable for our audience. Alongside the webinars, you will get to learn how digital advertising campaigns are set up, managed and reported on.

Please note: To be eligible for this internship, you must be enrolled at a Dutch higher education institution for the duration of the internship.

Tasks

Webinars

Host and moderate IamExpat webinars

Help ensure webinars run smoothly, including managing basic technical and logistical requirements

Follow up on webinars by preparing basic performance reports

Upload webinar recordings and content to platforms such as YouTube

Work with the Account Management team to ensure webinar follow-up is completed on time

Digital marketing & reporting

Prepare performance reports and help the Account Management team keep track of campaign results

Assist with selected digital marketing and reporting tasks

Work with tools such as Mailchimp, Google Analytics, CMS platforms and AI tools

More info