Digital Advertising & Webinar Intern
About this role
Looking for an internship that fits around your studies? Are you confident in front of a camera, enjoy talking to people and want to get hands-on experience in digital marketing? Then this could be the internship for you!
A key part of the internship will be to organise and host IamExpat’s evening webinars, while working with interesting speakers and clients and helping make each session engaging and enjoyable for our audience. Alongside the webinars, you will get to learn how digital advertising campaigns are set up, managed and reported on.
Please note: To be eligible for this internship, you must be enrolled at a Dutch higher education institution for the duration of the internship.
Tasks
Webinars
- Host and moderate IamExpat webinars
- Help ensure webinars run smoothly, including managing basic technical and logistical requirements
- Follow up on webinars by preparing basic performance reports
- Upload webinar recordings and content to platforms such as YouTube
- Work with the Account Management team to ensure webinar follow-up is completed on time
Digital marketing & reporting
- Prepare performance reports and help the Account Management team keep track of campaign results
- Assist with selected digital marketing and reporting tasks
- Work with tools such as Mailchimp, Google Analytics, CMS platforms and AI tools
More info
- Type: Internship (for students enrolled at a Dutch higher education institution)
- Starting date: As soon as possible
- Schedule: Flexible and designed to work alongside your studies
- Evening availability: Approximately 6–8 evening webinar sessions per month, depending on the webinar schedule
- Location: Hybrid (Amsterdam)
- Compensation: Internship compensation provided
Requirements
- Enrolled at a Dutch higher education institution during the internship
- Background (studies and / or work experience) in a business-related field
- Fluent in English (written and verbal)
- Confident and comfortable presenting or speaking in front of an audience
- Solid computer skills
About you
- Confident, outgoing and comfortable hosting online webinar sessions
- Strong desire to learn and develop new skills
- Curious and interested in digital marketing and online media
- Responsible and able to take ownership of assigned tasks
- Respectful and appreciative of diverse and international communities
- Team-oriented and enthusiastic
Please note, that due to the volume of applications, only successful applicants will be contacted / notified.
The company
IamExpat is the leading English-language online media platform for internationals in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, providing up-to-date information, news, job listings, housing services and lifestyle tips since 2009. IamExpat Media also owns DutchNews.nl, the leading news website for internationals in the Netherlands.
IamExpat Media is the organiser of the annual IamExpat Fairs in Amsterdam, The Hague, Eindhoven and Berlin, truly international one-day events designed to connect and support the expat community.
IamExpat Media, the Amsterdam-based company that runs the IamExpat websites, the fairs and DutchNews, is an equal opportunity employer.