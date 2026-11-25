PR Manager
About this role
At bunq, we’re on a mission to Make Life Easy for our users by creating the most user-centric banking experience out there. People trust a brand they hear from the people who run it, so we want our executives on the stages, podcasts and interviews that reach our users when they aren’t looking for a bank.
That’s where you come in. As our PR Manager, you’ll own how bunq’s executives show up in public. You’ll secure the high-profile speaking slots, podcasts and interviews that give bunq global reach. AI can draft a pitch or a post, but it can’t build trust with a journalist, stand next to an executive at a live event, or step in when reputation is on the line. That part is yours.
Take Ownership 🚀
You’ll own bunq’s executive profiling from first pitch to live stage. Here’s how you’ll do it:
Secure 2 high-profile podcast opportunities in your first 3 months and 3 high-profile speaking opportunities in your first 6 months, by pitching months ahead of events
Deliver an industry AI thought leadership event in the Netherlands within your first 3 months
Build relationships with national journalists, staff executive interviews and events, and shape the keynotes our executives deliver, stepping in live when reputation demands it
Requirements
You’ve managed relationships with journalists and senior executives with authority, including in live interviews and events
You’ve worked in tech, fintech or AI communications and can talk to specialist press and event organizers without a briefing on the basics
You’ve built speaking or media pipelines well ahead of events and pitched high-profile slots months in advance
You check every fact, name and logistic detail before it goes out
You use AI to speed up your drafts and never publish its output without questioning it
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace