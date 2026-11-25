You’ve managed relationships with journalists and senior executives with authority, including in live interviews and events

You’ve worked in tech, fintech or AI communications and can talk to specialist press and event organizers without a briefing on the basics

You’ve built speaking or media pipelines well ahead of events and pitched high-profile slots months in advance

You check every fact, name and logistic detail before it goes out

You use AI to speed up your drafts and never publish its output without questioning it

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace