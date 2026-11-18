Are you a hands-on digital marketer with strong automation experience, looking for a role where you can build and own a growth function with real autonomy? We are looking for a Senior Marketing Automation Specialist on behalf of our client, an automotive wholesaler.

Key Responsibilities

Marketing Automation

Lead the development and rollout of automated marketing flows, including email campaigns, lead nurturing sequences, and customer journey

Use audience data and segmentation to reach the right prospects and reduce reliance on manual outreach

Research AI tools and other emerging technology, and test and implement them where they add real value

Email Marketing and Campaigns

Build and manage email campaigns across European markets, including localisation with native speaker review from the sales team

Manage the email marketing platform and adapt as tools evolve

Take ownership of campaign execution from brief to send and reporting

Website and Conversion

Identify and act on opportunities to improve the commercial performance and conversion flows of the website

Work directly with the development team to get changes built, tested, and deployed

Monitor performance and adjust based on results

Strategy and Execution

Determine where the strongest commercial opportunities in digital marketing are, set priorities and take projects from concept to completion

Develop and maintain the digital marketing strategy and brand presence across European markets

Review performance data, draw conclusions and refine the approach accordingly

Collaborate regularly with colleagues across trading, sales, development and management, as well as external partners

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum 6 years of hands-on experience in digital marketing, e-commerce, growth marketing and/or marketing automation

Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or equivalent working level

Professional fluency in Dutch and English

Practical experience managing email marketing programmes, audience segmentation and performance-based campaign optimisation

Commercially minded, able to link digital marketing activity directly to measurable outcomes such as lead generation, conversion rates and online sales

Technically capable of setting up and implementing marketing solutions independently

Genuine curiosity about AI and new technology, with a practical understanding of where it adds value to marketing work

Comfortable working in an environment where not all processes and structures are defined, and proactive in taking initiative

Hands-on mindset, able to combine strategic thinking with execution

Familiarity with Salesforce and/or Marketing Cloud is highly preferred

Experience with SQL, data modelling or technical integrations is highly preferred

Background in B2B marketing or a commercially driven environment is an advantage

What We Offer

Salary range of €5,000 – €6,500 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance

Bi-annual performance bonus based on individual performance

25 vacation days per year

Transportation reimbursement

Free on-site parking

Real scope to shape the digital marketing function from an early stage

Informal, flat working culture with short decision lines and almost no hierarchy

Fully office-based, Monday to Friday

32 to 40 hours per week (40 hours preferred)

7-month contract directly with the client, followed by a 12-month contract, followed by a permanent contract depending on performance

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants currently based in the Netherlands who do not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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