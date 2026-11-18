Marketing Automation Specialist | Dutch and English
Posted on November 18, 2026
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted on November 18, 2026
About this role
Are you a hands-on digital marketer with strong automation experience, looking for a role where you can build and own a growth function with real autonomy? We are looking for a Senior Marketing Automation Specialist on behalf of our client, an automotive wholesaler.
Key Responsibilities
Marketing Automation
- Lead the development and rollout of automated marketing flows, including email campaigns, lead nurturing sequences, and customer journey
- Use audience data and segmentation to reach the right prospects and reduce reliance on manual outreach
- Research AI tools and other emerging technology, and test and implement them where they add real value
Email Marketing and Campaigns
- Build and manage email campaigns across European markets, including localisation with native speaker review from the sales team
- Manage the email marketing platform and adapt as tools evolve
- Take ownership of campaign execution from brief to send and reporting
Website and Conversion
- Identify and act on opportunities to improve the commercial performance and conversion flows of the website
- Work directly with the development team to get changes built, tested, and deployed
- Monitor performance and adjust based on results
Strategy and Execution
- Determine where the strongest commercial opportunities in digital marketing are, set priorities and take projects from concept to completion
- Develop and maintain the digital marketing strategy and brand presence across European markets
- Review performance data, draw conclusions and refine the approach accordingly
- Collaborate regularly with colleagues across trading, sales, development and management, as well as external partners
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum 6 years of hands-on experience in digital marketing, e-commerce, growth marketing and/or marketing automation
- Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or equivalent working level
- Professional fluency in Dutch and English
- Practical experience managing email marketing programmes, audience segmentation and performance-based campaign optimisation
- Commercially minded, able to link digital marketing activity directly to measurable outcomes such as lead generation, conversion rates and online sales
- Technically capable of setting up and implementing marketing solutions independently
- Genuine curiosity about AI and new technology, with a practical understanding of where it adds value to marketing work
- Comfortable working in an environment where not all processes and structures are defined, and proactive in taking initiative
- Hands-on mindset, able to combine strategic thinking with execution
- Familiarity with Salesforce and/or Marketing Cloud is highly preferred
- Experience with SQL, data modelling or technical integrations is highly preferred
- Background in B2B marketing or a commercially driven environment is an advantage
What We Offer
- Salary range of €5,000 – €6,500 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance
- Bi-annual performance bonus based on individual performance
- 25 vacation days per year
- Transportation reimbursement
- Free on-site parking
- Real scope to shape the digital marketing function from an early stage
- Informal, flat working culture with short decision lines and almost no hierarchy
- Fully office-based, Monday to Friday
- 32 to 40 hours per week (40 hours preferred)
- 7-month contract directly with the client, followed by a 12-month contract, followed by a permanent contract depending on performance
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants currently based in the Netherlands who do not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Marketing Automation Specialist | Dutch and English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€64,800 - €84,240 Per Year
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