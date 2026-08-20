Dutch speaking Marketer

Drive marketing strategies for customers across Europe in the ethnic channel (the Toko).

Visit clients, set up impactful in-store campaigns, and build brand growth for a diverse portfolio.

Collaborate closely with sales teams and brand managers to make a real difference.

Transform brand managers’ plans into powerful sales division strategies.

Tailor below-the-line marketing to meet customer needs and scale promotional plans.

Strengthen brand positions through innovative promotion mechanisms.

Monitor and execute customer-specific promotions.

Create top-notch POS materials that align with brand identities.

Language Skills: Fluent Dutch (C1-C2) and English proficiency - German language skills would also be an advantage.

Education: HBO-level degree in a commercial field.

Experience: At least two years in a marketing role, preferably in FMCG.

Personality: Analytical, creative, flexible, and strong organizational skills.

Commutable distance from Kampen.

A competitive salary;

Access to the GoodHabitz online training platform to continuously develop yourself;

Travel expense reimbursement

A company laptop;

A company iPhone or a monthly reimbursement of €25 net if you prefer to use your own phone.

Are you a foodie with a flair for marketing? Love exploring diverse food cultures and bringing brands to life? This is your chance to shine! We're on the hunt for a hands-on marketer to join our dynamic, fast-growing marketing team in the Food Import and Export industry.Ready to build brands, explore cultures, and make an impact? Apply today and join the journey!To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.