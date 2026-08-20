Dutch speaking Marketer
Posted on August 20, 2026
Kampen
Dutch, English
Posted on August 20, 2026
About this role
Job title: Dutch-speaking Marketer
Direction: Food Import and Export
Location: Kampen
Are you a foodie with a flair for marketing? Love exploring diverse food cultures and bringing brands to life? This is your chance to shine! We're on the hunt for a hands-on marketer to join our dynamic, fast-growing marketing team in the Food Import and Export industry.
What You’ll Do:
Your Day-To-Day:
What We’re Looking For:
What We Offer:
Ready to build brands, explore cultures, and make an impact? Apply today and join the journey!
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Direction: Food Import and Export
Location: Kampen
Are you a foodie with a flair for marketing? Love exploring diverse food cultures and bringing brands to life? This is your chance to shine! We're on the hunt for a hands-on marketer to join our dynamic, fast-growing marketing team in the Food Import and Export industry.
What You’ll Do:
- Drive marketing strategies for customers across Europe in the ethnic channel (the Toko).
- Visit clients, set up impactful in-store campaigns, and build brand growth for a diverse portfolio.
- Collaborate closely with sales teams and brand managers to make a real difference.
Your Day-To-Day:
- Transform brand managers’ plans into powerful sales division strategies.
- Tailor below-the-line marketing to meet customer needs and scale promotional plans.
- Strengthen brand positions through innovative promotion mechanisms.
- Monitor and execute customer-specific promotions.
- Create top-notch POS materials that align with brand identities.
What We’re Looking For:
- Language Skills: Fluent Dutch (C1-C2) and English proficiency - German language skills would also be an advantage.
- Education: HBO-level degree in a commercial field.
- Experience: At least two years in a marketing role, preferably in FMCG.
- Personality: Analytical, creative, flexible, and strong organizational skills.
- Commutable distance from Kampen.
What We Offer:
- A competitive salary;
- Access to the GoodHabitz online training platform to continuously develop yourself;
- Travel expense reimbursement
- A company laptop;
- A company iPhone or a monthly reimbursement of €25 net if you prefer to use your own phone.
Ready to build brands, explore cultures, and make an impact? Apply today and join the journey!
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English, Marketing, Food, FMCG, German, Dutch speaking, German Speaking, Trade marketing, Retail, drink, Kampen, Overijssel
Salary
Competitive
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