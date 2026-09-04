Cloud Solution Architect (Temp-to-Perm)-duplicate

> 9000

A temp-to-perm, hybrid role in The Hague area, with a competitive salary of €8,000 - €10,000 gross per month. Initially, you will get a flex contract via Independent Recruiters with a possibility to be taken over by the client after a period of time that will be agreed upon.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.