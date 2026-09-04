Cloud Solution Architect (Temp-to-Perm)-duplicate

Cloud Solution Architect (Temp-to-Perm)-duplicate

Posted on September 4, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

Visionary Software Architect: Lead Innovation and Build A Dutch Engineering Powerhouse Are you a deeply technical Software Architect with a passion for crafting elegant, robust, and highly scalable software systems? Do you excel at translating complex business needs into well-defined, maintainable, and secure architectural blueprints? If you're eager to shape the technical direction, mentor a growing team, and leave your mark on a cutting-edge cloud platform, we want you!
  • Software Architecture Design: Design and develop robust, scalable, and maintainable software systems, considering factors like performance, reliability, security, and cost-effectiveness.
  • System Design & Development: Design and develop complex, highly available and scalable applications for the energy domain, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
  • Technical & Functional Requirements Analysis: Analyze technical and functional requirements to translate complex business problems into innovative and feasible software solutions.
  • Technology Evaluation & Selection: Research, evaluate, and recommend appropriate technologies, frameworks, and tools to meet project requirements and architectural goals.
  • Integration Architecture: Design and develop integration layers and strategies to connect disparate systems, including third-party services and internal applications, ensuring seamless data flow and communication.
  • Event-Driven Architecture: Design and implement event-based solutions, leveraging messaging queues and event streaming platforms to create loosely coupled and responsive systems.
  • Data Design & Management: Design efficient and scalable data models, choose appropriate databases, and define strategies for data storage, retrieval, and management, ensuring data integrity and performance.
  • Provide technical guidance and mentorship to development teams, fostering a culture of technical excellence and continuous improvement.

Requirements

  • At least 5 years of experience in an enterprise, system or solution architecture role. Proven ability to design highly available, scalable, and secure application architectures, including system and deployment designs.
  • Strong development experience, and proficiency in Java, JavaScript, and Python.
  • Deep understanding of architectural patterns and best practices: demonstrable knowledge of various architectural styles and the ability to select the most appropriate pattern for specific business needs.
  • Ability to assess the suitability of new technologies, frameworks, and tools for enterprise adoption, considering factors like maturity, vendor support, cost, and team skillset.

Salary

> 9000

A temp-to-perm, hybrid role in The Hague area, with a competitive salary of €8,000 - €10,000 gross per month. Initially, you will get a flex contract via Independent Recruiters with a possibility to be taken over by the client after a period of time that will be agreed upon. 

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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