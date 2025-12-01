We are looking for a highly skilled Senior Data Analyst to support business control projects in HR, finance, and operations. You will take full ownership of the data lifecycle-from extraction and cleaning to modeling and dashboard delivery. This role is ideal for someone comfortable working with unstructured or "dirty" data and translating it into actionable insights for stakeholders.



Key Responsibilities:



End-to-end ownership of data projects: extraction, cleaning, transformation, modeling, and visualization.



Build scalable, high-quality data pipelines and perform advanced data cleaning (Python/SQL).



Design and maintain interactive dashboards (Power BI/Tableau) with optimized DAX/M-Query and Star Schema data models.



Analyze workforce, timesheets, reimbursement requests, purchase orders, internal costs, audits, and mission data.



Collaborate with stakeholders to understand reporting needs and deliver actionable insights.



Identify opportunities to improve data quality, reporting efficiency, and business processes.







Preferred Qualifications:



Bachelor's or Master's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Engineering, Business Analytics, or related field.



5+ years of experience in Data Engineering, Analytics Engineering, or related roles.



Experience in business control, finance, or HR analytics.



Experience in large or complex organizations is a plus.



Fluent in English.







Required Skills & Competencies:



Advanced SQL (complex queries, stored procedures, window functions).

(complex queries, stored procedures, window functions).

Power BI or Tableau master y (report development, data modeling, advanced calculations).

y (report development, data modeling, advanced calculations).

Programming skills in Python or R (data cleaning, transformation, automation).



Experience handling unstructured, error-prone, or complex datasets.



Strong analytical, problem-solving, and attention-to-detail skills.



Ability to communicate technical data limitations to non-technical stakeholders.



Proactive, curious, and committed to delivering high-quality results.







We offer:



Attractive remuneration package.



Up to 30 vacation days & additional 12 public holidays based on the 40h working week.



Pension contribution to a tailor-made pension scheme.



Yearly subscription to the ESTEC gym facilities and a swimming pool.







Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!

Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 30 years of experience in the European and international market. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas, and multi-national team provide flexible solutions customised to individual client needs.



Privacy Notice: In order to apply for this vacancy you must submit your personal information to Octagon Professionals. Octagon Professionals will collect, use and process your personal information as mentioned in our Privacy Policy. Our policy and processing of your personal information is compliant with the GDPR.