Our Team

We believe travel can create citizens of the world. At our core, we offer moments of insight, connection, and change. Travel is our platform for perspective-shifting experiences, giving people the freedom to shape their own story. We provide the tools, our travelers write the narrative.

Our differences give us growth. Our colleagues from over 50 countries bring together diverse perspectives and curiosity about the world. We encourage a culture of openness, flexibility and genuine connection - vital to understanding our customers and each other.

We have a flexible hybrid model, working from our Utrecht HQ and our homes in the Netherlands.

Just as travel is about discovery, we’re looking for people who want to join a journey that inspires personal transformation through train travel.

We’re on the search for…

...an innovative Android developer who communicates effectively, thrives in collaborative environments, and prioritizes customer satisfaction.

You will be responsible for strategic planning, decision-making, and team collaboration. You will also inspire our mobile development efforts, address technical issues, and support personal development.

What you’ll be doing

You’ll join our Mobile App Product Team, where you’ll work on the Android apps for Eurail and DiscoverEU — the go-to travel companions for our customers exploring Europe by train. These apps help users plan and manage their journeys, access their tickets, and more — all in one place. Our goal is to make discovering Europe by train seamless and enjoyable.

You’ll be part of the Development & Design department, which brings together our mobile, frontend, backend, QA, and design teams — all working closely to deliver high-quality digital experiences.

You’ll be involved in:

Developing mobile projects, ensuring that standards are met, and best practices are followed.

Maintaining code quality standards and assisting in solving technical issues.

Serving as a link between developers, QA and non-development teams (architects, business, designers etc.).

Collaborating with PO, designers, and other developers to come up with user stories that encompass our customers’ needs.

Collaborating frequently with others, making effective collaboration skills essential!

What we’re looking for

It's already a possible match if you share the same mindset as us, being forward-thinking, results-driven, caring and embracing diversity.

Our tech stack:

Our Android applications are built with Kotlin, XML Layouts, and Jetpack Compose

We use REST and GraphQL APIs to connect to our backend systems

We use GIT and Fastlane for CI/CD and we review each other’s code before merging

We are using AWS CloudWatch, Crashlytics, and Analytics to monitor performance, track crashes, and gain insights into user behavior.

We follow Agile methodologies and DevSecOps principles to ensure efficient and secure development processes

We are exploring options for code sharing between platforms without going away from native development

Experience and Skills:

You have a BSc in Computer Science or a related field

You’ve been developing native Android apps and publishing to the Play Store for 7 or more years

You are proficient in most of our tech stack and willing to learn the parts you are not familiar with

You’re experienced with Android architectural patterns (MVVM, Clean Architecture, etc.).

You are familiar with Coroutines and Flows.

You have knowledge of Material design guidelines and best practices.

You have experience with connecting to backend systems and cloud infrastructure providers.

You are proficient in Unit Testing, UI Testing, and Test-Driven Development (TDD).

You excel at problem-solving, demonstrating proficient analytical skills and the ability to effectively address complex issues.

You have great interpersonal communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical issues clearly

Our offer

We offer a flexible hybrid model that combines remote work with in-office days each week, enhancing teamwork and connection.

A complimentary NS train card to travel across the Netherlands for work and leisure.

An annual free Interrail/Eurail travel pass for you and a companion, so you can explore Europe and share the same experiences as our customers.

Unlimited access to OpenUp for lifestyle & well-being recommendations.

Support for your well-being through a personal allowance up to €1500.

We provide a training allowance of up to €4000 to support learning opportunities relevant to your role.

An annual team trip across Europe to experience our product first-hand.

20 working days per year from abroad.

An annual leave package of 28 days, plus study days, volunteer days, and a culture day.

Salary Scale: 60, Monthly gross salary (excluding 8% allowance): €5500 - 7000 (full-time) based on experience.

Curious to apply?

Apply directly via our website (https://www.eurail.com/careers)

We'll ask you to share your resume in English (our business language) and tell us why you're interested in Eurail and this particular role. It doesn't hurt to be creative; we enjoy seeing your personality shine through.

As part of the process, we may also ask you to complete a short assessment to showcase your skills.

If we believe you might be a good candidate, the next step is a relatively informal interview with some of your potential new team members. For you, this is a chance to understand if Eurail is your ideal workplace, and for us, it tells us more about the value you would bring.

In the meantime…

If you’re curious, why not check us out on LinkedIn and get a sense of our culture and values?

Got questions? Our People & Culture team would be happy to help — just drop us a note at jobs@eurail.com. We don’t use LinkedIn for messages, so this is the best way to reach us!

While you're here, explore our travel passes and get inspired for your next journey at www.eurail.com.