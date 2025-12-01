

We are seeking a Data Analyst to provide high-quality support across multiple business control projects. The role involves managing, analyzing, and reporting on data related to timesheets, reimbursement requests, purchase orders, workforce and laboratory SLAs, personnel records, WBS, internal costs, audits, and missions.



The Data Analyst will take ownership of developing, maintaining, and optimizing interactive dashboards (e.g., Power BI) to deliver clear, actionable insights that inform business decisions and improve operational efficiency. The ideal candidate combines strong analytical skills with attention to detail and the ability to translate complex data into meaningful insights for stakeholders.



Key Responsibilities

1. Dashboard & Reporting Support (Power BI)



Connect Power BI to multiple data sources, including SQL databases, Excel files, and cloud services.



Support the design, development, and maintenance of interactive dashboards and reports based on business requirements.



Create and optimize data models for efficient data retrieval and accurate analysis.



Implement advanced data visualizations to provide clear insights and support decision-making.



Optimize Power BI reports for performance and scalability.



Assist in training end-users to navigate and interpret dashboards and reports.





2. Business Control Data Support



Manage, validate, and analyze data related to timesheets, reimbursement requests, purchase orders, workforce and labs SLAs, personnel data, WBS, internal costs, audits, and missions.



Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure reports meet business needs.



Identify opportunities to improve data quality, reporting efficiency, and business processes.



Participate in audits and ad hoc reporting requests as required.







Preferred Qualifications



Bachelor's degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Engineering, Business Analytics, or related field .

.

Previous experience supporting business control, financial, or operational data processes.



Experience in large, complex organizations (FMCG, corporate, or space-related projects) is a plus.



Fluent in English.







Required Skills & Competencies



Strong experience in Power BI : report development, data modeling, and visualization.

: report development, data modeling, and visualization.

Proficiency in SQL , Excel (Pivot Tables, VLOOKUP, VBA), and other data management tools.

, Excel (Pivot Tables, VLOOKUP, VBA), and other data management tools.

Experience with data analysis, validation, and performance optimization .

.

Ability to work with business stakeholders and translate requirements into actionable dashboards.



Strong analytical, problem-solving, and attention-to-detail skills.



Curious and proactive in data analysis and problem-solving.



Committed to delivering high-quality reports and insights.



Ability to adapt to evolving requirements and support multiple data-driven projects simultaneously.







We offer:



Attractive remuneration package.



Up to 30 vacation days & additional 12 public holidays based on the 40h working week.



Pension contribution to a tailor-made pension scheme.



Yearly subscription to the ESTEC gym facilities and a swimming pool.







