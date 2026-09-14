Mechatronics Engineer

Salary between € 4.000,00 - € 5.400,00 depending on education and work experience

Hybrid working possibilities

5000 - 6000

What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.