Mechatronics Engineer
About this role
Mechatronics Engineer wanted ! This is your chance to join the cutting-edge engineering team in Rotterdam as a Mechatronics Engineer, where you'll be instrumental in developing advanced chromatographic applications and shaping the future of analytical instruments. They're seeking someone to translate complex analytical challenges into robust, world-changing solutions that power innovative GC technologies. In this dynamic role, you will design and develop integrated mechatronic systems for state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation, from GC to GC-MS and sample handling systems. If you're ready to make a significant contribution, this is the opportunity for you.
Architect and Engineer Cutting-Edge Analytical Systems:
- Design and develop integrated mechatronic solutions for sophisticated analytical instruments, including Gas Chromatographs (GC, GC×GC), GC-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), Elemental Analyzers, and advanced Sample Handling Systems;
- Translate Vision into Reality:** Masterfully translate customer needs and product requirements into innovative functional concepts and meticulously detailed technical designs that drive instrument performance;
- Build the Heart of Innovation:** Seamlessly integrate sophisticated components – sensors, heaters, valves, actuators, and control electronics – to create robust, high-performance instrument modules that deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability
- Visualize and Validate with Precision:** Create and maintain precise 3D models and assemblies in SolidWorks, crucial for optimal layout, seamless integration, and rapid prototyping;
- Champion Collaborative Excellence:** Partner closely with mechanical, electrical, software, and application engineering teams to ensure flawless system performance and cohesive integration across all disciplines;
- Drive Rigorous Development and Problem-Solving:** Actively participate in prototyping, rigorous testing, and validation efforts, employing sharp troubleshooting skills to diagnose and resolve complex system behaviors, uncovering root causes with insightful analysis;
- Innovate for Scalability and Customization:** Contribute significantly to the development of modular and scalable system architectures, enabling both highly customized and configurable analytical solutions to meet diverse scientific challenges;
- Elevate Product Excellence:** Champion continuous improvement initiatives for our existing product portfolio, with a laser focus on enhancing reliability, optimizing manufacturability, and streamlining serviceability for long-term value;
- Empower Manufacturing Success:** Play a vital role in the successful introduction of new designs into production, providing comprehensive documentation and expert technical guidance throughout the implementation phase.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in Mechatronics or a related field;
- 3–5 years of relevant experience in mechatronic system design and integration;
- Strong understanding of mechanical design principles, combined with basic knowledge of electronics and control systems;
- Hands-on experience with 3D CAD (preferably SolidWorks) for assemblies and system layout;
- Experience with sensors, actuators, heaters, and control components used in precision instrumentation;
- Practical knowledge of control systems (e.g., PID tuning) and system behaviour in thermal and flow-driven applications;
- Experience with troubleshooting complex multi-disciplinary systems and performing root cause analysis;
- Affinity with analytical instrumentation, laboratory equipment, or high-precision systems is a strong advantage;
- Strong problem-solving skills with a structured and analytical approach;
- Good communication skills in English with the ability to work in cross-functional teams.
Salary
- Salary between € 4.000,00 - € 5.400,00 depending on education and work experience
- Hybrid working possibilities
What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.