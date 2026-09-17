International Creator Relations Manager

International Creator Relations Manager

Posted on September 17, 2026
Independent recruiters
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on September 17, 2026

About this role

Ready to join the European expansion of an Amercian tech company? Expanding internationally and are hiring an International Creator Relations Manager to support and grow our creator ecosystem in new markets. Creator Recruitment & Outreach Recruit new creators across international markets via:
  • Email outreach & Direct messages (Instagram, Twitter/X, etc.)
  • Inbound applications and referrals
Communicate platform value, onboarding expectations, and earning potential clearly Track outreach, responses, and conversions and manage the pipeline in our CRM Application Review & Onboarding
  • Review incoming creator applications for quality, compliance, and market fit
  • Guide approved creators through onboarding and account setup
  • Ensure creators complete profiles, pricing, and required setup steps
  • Help creators reach activation quickly and confidently
Creator Support & Relationship Management Provide ongoing creator support via:
  • High Priority HelpScout ticket resolution
  • Email communication
  • Text/Phone calls when necessary (we’ll set you up with a number)
Troubleshoot common issues related to:
  • Account setup
  • Earnings and payouts
  • Platform features
  • Promotions and best practices
Maintain high responsiveness and satisfaction for international creators Build trusted, professional relationships with creators Events & Market Presence
  • Represent the platform at regional trade shows and industry events (as needed)
  • Support in-person recruitment and relationship building at events
  • Gather market insights and feedback from creators and industry partners
Reporting & Process Improvement Track key metrics such as:
  • Applications submitted and approved
  • Activation rates
  • Support ticket volume and resolution time
  • Outreach documentation
Identify recurring issues and propose process improvements Assist in documenting regional onboarding flows, FAQs, and internal playbooks Share market-specific feedback with product and growth teams

Requirements

1–3+ years of experience in one or more of the following:
  • Creator relations
  • Talent management
  • Influencer marketing
  • Customer support for a marketplace or platform
  • Experience handling customer or creator support tickets (HelpScout or similar)
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills in English, other language skills like Spanish are a big plus
  • Comfortable with outbound email and DM-based recruitment
  • Organized, reliable, and able to manage multiple conversations simultaneously
  • Comfortable speaking with creators via email, chat, and phone
  • Strong English proficiency (written and spoken) is required for daily internal and external communication.

Salary

4000 - 4500

45.000 - 65.000 

 

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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