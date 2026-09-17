Customer Support Specialist
Posted on September 17, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
Ready to join the European expansion of an Amercian tech company? Expanding internationally and are hiring a Customer Support Specialist to support and grow our creator ecosystem in new markets. As the Customer Support Specialist, you will be the primary point of contact for our users, ensuring they have an exceptional experience across all our platforms. You will handle support inquiries, resolve technical issues, and help maintain the trust and satisfaction that our community depends on. You'll work with our support tools and admin systems to provide fast, accurate, and empathetic assistance to users and creators alike. You’ll also help content creators troubleshoot any technical issues they may encounter.
- You want to directly impact user satisfaction and retention for a growing platform.
- You enjoy problem-solving and helping people navigate technical challenges.
- You love working with support tools and systems to streamline user experiences.
- You are looking for a learning experience in a fast-paced tech environment.
- You are ready to support users in a unique and growing product category.
- You are excited to work with a company that already has strong product market fit.M
- Manage daily support operations
- Handle support tickets daily across platforms through our HelpScout system. You'll triage, prioritize, and resolve user inquiries with speed and accuracy.
- User account management
- Access and review customer account history, call logs, and account details through our admin panel. When necessary, log into user accounts via proxy to troubleshoot issues and provide hands-on support.
- Platform expertise
- Become an expert on all platform features and functionality to provide comprehensive support. Use our knowledge base in HelpScout to maintain consistency and accuracy in responses.
- Ticket filtering and prioritization
- Efficiently filter and categorize tickets between user support (majority) and model support requests. Ensure appropriate routing and response times based on ticket type and urgency.
- Process improvement
- Work with our centralized HelpScout system to identify common issues and suggest improvements to reduce support volume and enhance user experience.
Requirements
- 1-3 years of customer support or customer service experience.
- Strong written communication skills with attention to detail.
- Experience with support ticketing systems (HelpScout experience preferred).
- Ability to troubleshoot technical issues and navigate admin panels.
- Patient, empathetic approach to customer interactions.
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with high ticket volume.
- Previous experience with SaaS or platform support.
- Experience with user account management and proxy access tools.
Salary
3500 - 4000
- 3500 - 4500
- 25 days paid leave
- Laptop / Home Office Setup Budget
- Market Standard Pension / Holiday Allowance
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.
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