Sales and Distribution Manager | Korean
Posted on September 8, 2026
Amsterdam
Korean
Posted on September 8, 2026
About this role
Key Responsibilities:
1. Distribution partner management and performance monitoring
• Act as the day-to-day contact for distribution partners in the Netherlands and other countries, building strong and productive working relationships.
• Support the Head of Sales in negotiating, agreeing and following up on commercial plans, listings, promotional calendars and trade terms with partners.
• Prepare and lead regular business reviews with partners; track agreed actions through to completion.
• Monitor and report on key performance indicators across European markets, including sales volume, sell-in and sell-out, retail penetration, distribution coverage and promotional effectiveness.
• Build and maintain reporting and tracking tools; turn partner and retailer data into clear insight and practical recommendations for the Head of Sales.
• Flag performance gaps early and propose corrective commercial actions with the partners concerned.
2. Channel and market development
• Drive the development of distribution and retail channels with the objective of expanding coverage across all European countries.
• Identify, evaluate and help onboard new distributors, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce operators in target markets.
• Support country-by-country market entry planning, including channel prioritisation, listing targets and launch sequencing.
3. Brand and product promotion
• Develop and propose ideas to promote the products within the different cultural dynamics of the territory, adapting activity to local consumer habits, retail environments and channel structures.
• Work with marketing and with distribution partners on trade marketing, in-store activation, sampling, exhibitions and digital activity.
4. Supply, order and inventory management
• Secure a reliable flow of product supply by monitoring order status, production and shipping schedules, and inventory levels at both partner and company level.
• Coordinate forecasts and purchase orders between distribution partners and the supply side in South Korea.
• Identify supply risks - shortages, delays, over-stock, short shelf life - and take or escalate the required intervention on time.
5. Internal and cross-company communication
• Communicate and coordinate across internal teams and group companies, including the mother company and supplier in South Korea.
• Translate and align commercial, marketing and operational requirements between European partners and Korean stakeholders, bridging both language and business-practice differences.
• Prepare reports, updates and presentations for management in Europe and Korea.
6. Project timeline management and ad hoc problem solving
• Manage the timelines of relevant projects — new market entries, product launches, packaging and labelling compliance, retailer listings and promotional activity.
• Keep all parties aligned on deadlines, deliverables and dependencies, and report progress against plan.
• Resolve day-to-day commercial, operational and administrative issues as they arise, taking ownership until the matter is closed.
• Take on additional projects and responsibilities in line with the needs of a growing business.
1. Distribution partner management and performance monitoring
• Act as the day-to-day contact for distribution partners in the Netherlands and other countries, building strong and productive working relationships.
• Support the Head of Sales in negotiating, agreeing and following up on commercial plans, listings, promotional calendars and trade terms with partners.
• Prepare and lead regular business reviews with partners; track agreed actions through to completion.
• Monitor and report on key performance indicators across European markets, including sales volume, sell-in and sell-out, retail penetration, distribution coverage and promotional effectiveness.
• Build and maintain reporting and tracking tools; turn partner and retailer data into clear insight and practical recommendations for the Head of Sales.
• Flag performance gaps early and propose corrective commercial actions with the partners concerned.
2. Channel and market development
• Drive the development of distribution and retail channels with the objective of expanding coverage across all European countries.
• Identify, evaluate and help onboard new distributors, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce operators in target markets.
• Support country-by-country market entry planning, including channel prioritisation, listing targets and launch sequencing.
3. Brand and product promotion
• Develop and propose ideas to promote the products within the different cultural dynamics of the territory, adapting activity to local consumer habits, retail environments and channel structures.
• Work with marketing and with distribution partners on trade marketing, in-store activation, sampling, exhibitions and digital activity.
4. Supply, order and inventory management
• Secure a reliable flow of product supply by monitoring order status, production and shipping schedules, and inventory levels at both partner and company level.
• Coordinate forecasts and purchase orders between distribution partners and the supply side in South Korea.
• Identify supply risks - shortages, delays, over-stock, short shelf life - and take or escalate the required intervention on time.
5. Internal and cross-company communication
• Communicate and coordinate across internal teams and group companies, including the mother company and supplier in South Korea.
• Translate and align commercial, marketing and operational requirements between European partners and Korean stakeholders, bridging both language and business-practice differences.
• Prepare reports, updates and presentations for management in Europe and Korea.
6. Project timeline management and ad hoc problem solving
• Manage the timelines of relevant projects — new market entries, product launches, packaging and labelling compliance, retailer listings and promotional activity.
• Keep all parties aligned on deadlines, deliverables and dependencies, and report progress against plan.
• Resolve day-to-day commercial, operational and administrative issues as they arise, taking ownership until the matter is closed.
• Take on additional projects and responsibilities in line with the needs of a growing business.
Requirements
Essential
• Experience: Minimum 5 years of professional experience in sales, distribution, channel management, business development or a comparable commercial role.
• Languages: Fluent or native level of Korean and English, both spoken and written. The role requires daily communication in both languages.
• Partner management: Demonstrated experience of working with distributors, importers, wholesalers or retail customers.
• Location: Living in or near Amsterdam. (Candidates living outside the Randstad area, or outside of the Netherlands will not be considered.
• Analytical skills: Confident working with sales and market data; able to build, monitor and interpret KPIs and present findings clearly. Strong Excel skills.
• Organisation: Proven ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously with a high degree of accuracy and follow-through.
• Autonomy: Self-starting and pragmatic, comfortable in a lean team where responsibilities are broad and priorities shift.
• Mobility: Willingness and ability to travel regularly within Europe and the United Kingdom.
• Right to work: Valid right to live and work in the Netherlands. [Visa sponsorship available depending on personal circumstances of each candidate]
Desirable
• Experience in FMCG, food and beverage, or Asian food categories.
• Existing knowledge of the European and/or UK retail and grocery landscape.
• Experience working between European and Korean (or other Asian) business cultures.
• Familiarity with supply chain, import, EU food labelling or regulatory compliance.
• Additional European languages (Dutch, German, French).
• Bachelor's degree in business, international trade, marketing or a related field.
• Experience: Minimum 5 years of professional experience in sales, distribution, channel management, business development or a comparable commercial role.
• Languages: Fluent or native level of Korean and English, both spoken and written. The role requires daily communication in both languages.
• Partner management: Demonstrated experience of working with distributors, importers, wholesalers or retail customers.
• Location: Living in or near Amsterdam. (Candidates living outside the Randstad area, or outside of the Netherlands will not be considered.
• Analytical skills: Confident working with sales and market data; able to build, monitor and interpret KPIs and present findings clearly. Strong Excel skills.
• Organisation: Proven ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously with a high degree of accuracy and follow-through.
• Autonomy: Self-starting and pragmatic, comfortable in a lean team where responsibilities are broad and priorities shift.
• Mobility: Willingness and ability to travel regularly within Europe and the United Kingdom.
• Right to work: Valid right to live and work in the Netherlands. [Visa sponsorship available depending on personal circumstances of each candidate]
Desirable
• Experience in FMCG, food and beverage, or Asian food categories.
• Existing knowledge of the European and/or UK retail and grocery landscape.
• Experience working between European and Korean (or other Asian) business cultures.
• Familiarity with supply chain, import, EU food labelling or regulatory compliance.
• Additional European languages (Dutch, German, French).
• Bachelor's degree in business, international trade, marketing or a related field.
Salary
€4000-€6000 per month
The company
The European arm of a major international food and beverage group is launching a modern, wellness-oriented consumer brand inspired by pop culture. Combining the agility of a startup with the scale and backing of an established global corporation, the venture is rolling out across key European markets following a strong retail debut in the US.
Application Procedure
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