Sales and Distribution Manager | Korean

Key Responsibilities:

1. Distribution partner management and performance monitoring

• Act as the day-to-day contact for distribution partners in the Netherlands and other countries, building strong and productive working relationships.

• Support the Head of Sales in negotiating, agreeing and following up on commercial plans, listings, promotional calendars and trade terms with partners.

• Prepare and lead regular business reviews with partners; track agreed actions through to completion.

• Monitor and report on key performance indicators across European markets, including sales volume, sell-in and sell-out, retail penetration, distribution coverage and promotional effectiveness.

• Build and maintain reporting and tracking tools; turn partner and retailer data into clear insight and practical recommendations for the Head of Sales.

• Flag performance gaps early and propose corrective commercial actions with the partners concerned.





2. Channel and market development

• Drive the development of distribution and retail channels with the objective of expanding coverage across all European countries.

• Identify, evaluate and help onboard new distributors, wholesalers, retailers and e-commerce operators in target markets.

• Support country-by-country market entry planning, including channel prioritisation, listing targets and launch sequencing.





3. Brand and product promotion

• Develop and propose ideas to promote the products within the different cultural dynamics of the territory, adapting activity to local consumer habits, retail environments and channel structures.

• Work with marketing and with distribution partners on trade marketing, in-store activation, sampling, exhibitions and digital activity.





4. Supply, order and inventory management

• Secure a reliable flow of product supply by monitoring order status, production and shipping schedules, and inventory levels at both partner and company level.

• Coordinate forecasts and purchase orders between distribution partners and the supply side in South Korea.

• Identify supply risks - shortages, delays, over-stock, short shelf life - and take or escalate the required intervention on time.





5. Internal and cross-company communication

• Communicate and coordinate across internal teams and group companies, including the mother company and supplier in South Korea.

• Translate and align commercial, marketing and operational requirements between European partners and Korean stakeholders, bridging both language and business-practice differences.

• Prepare reports, updates and presentations for management in Europe and Korea.





6. Project timeline management and ad hoc problem solving

• Manage the timelines of relevant projects — new market entries, product launches, packaging and labelling compliance, retailer listings and promotional activity.

• Keep all parties aligned on deadlines, deliverables and dependencies, and report progress against plan.

• Resolve day-to-day commercial, operational and administrative issues as they arise, taking ownership until the matter is closed.

• Take on additional projects and responsibilities in line with the needs of a growing business.

