National Key Account Manager - Polish & English (B2)
About this role
Our client is a well-established and rapidly growing FMCG company with a strong presence in the market and an expanding portfolio of successful brands.
We are currently looking for an experienced National Account Manager to join their commercial team in Warsaw, Poland. This is an excellent opportunity for a commercially driven professional who enjoys working with major customers, identifying growth opportunities, and turning commercial strategies into measurable results.
Job Profile for National Key Account Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with key customers
- Manage strategic customer accounts and identify opportunities for business growth
- Develop customer-specific commercial and promotional plans in collaboration with internal teams
- Take ownership of the implementation of sales and marketing initiatives
- Monitor sales performance, promotional effectiveness, and commercial ROI
- Use market and customer insights to identify new opportunities and support business growth
- Work cross-functionally to ensure successful execution of agreed commercial plans
Candidate Profile for National Key Account Manager
- Must be fluent in Polish and advanced in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business, or a related field is beneficial
- Good working knowledge of MS Office, particularly Excel, PowerPoint, and Word
- 3+ years of experience in a similar role within sales, key account management, or business development
- Solid FMCG experience is essential
- Previous experience within the non-food FMCG category would be a strong advantage
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a results-oriented approach
- Strategic and commercial mindset
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills
- Valid driving licence
What Our Client Offers
- Friendly and positive company environment with non-formal communication
- Opportunity to be part of a young, ambitious, modern and fast-paced organisation
- Opportunity for fast learning, development, and expanding experience
- Team activities, team building events
- Competitive rewards and food vouchers
Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.