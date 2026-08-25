National Key Account Manager - Polish & English (B2)

Our client is a well-established and rapidly growing FMCG company with a strong presence in the market and an expanding portfolio of successful brands.

We are currently looking for an experienced National Account Manager to join their commercial team in Warsaw, Poland. This is an excellent opportunity for a commercially driven professional who enjoys working with major customers, identifying growth opportunities, and turning commercial strategies into measurable results.

Job Profile for National Key Account Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with key customers

Manage strategic customer accounts and identify opportunities for business growth

Develop customer-specific commercial and promotional plans in collaboration with internal teams

Take ownership of the implementation of sales and marketing initiatives

Monitor sales performance, promotional effectiveness, and commercial ROI

Use market and customer insights to identify new opportunities and support business growth

Work cross-functionally to ensure successful execution of agreed commercial plans

Candidate Profile for National Key Account Manager

Must be fluent in Polish and advanced in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, Business, or a related field is beneficial

Good working knowledge of MS Office, particularly Excel, PowerPoint, and Word

3+ years of experience in a similar role within sales, key account management, or business development

Solid FMCG experience is essential

Previous experience within the non-food FMCG category would be a strong advantage

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a results-oriented approach

Strategic and commercial mindset

Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills

Valid driving licence

What Our Client Offers

Friendly and positive company environment with non-formal communication

Opportunity to be part of a young, ambitious, modern and fast-paced organisation

Opportunity for fast learning, development, and expanding experience

Team activities, team building events

Competitive rewards and food vouchers

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