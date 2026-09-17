Junior Sailpoint Developer

Junior Sailpoint Developer

Posted on September 17, 2026
Swisscom
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on September 17, 2026

About this role

Junior Sailpoint Developer

You'll shape our IAM for the future with Ping Identity platforms. With deep technical expertise and a sense of architecture, you'll shape Swisscom's security promise to our customers. You'll also contribute hands-on to engineering.

What impact will you have?

You work in an agile team, further develop the IAM systems for Swisscom and B2B customers, and ensure quality and reliability in day-to-day operations.

  • You develop and operate the IAM system based on SailPoint IIQ

  • You drive the integration of applications and develop the relevant interfaces
    You are excited by new trends and technologies, especially in the IAM environment, and can quickly get up to speed on new topics

Requirements

  • 2+ years of experience with SailPoint IIQ is a must-have

  • Knowledge of modern DevSecOps practices and hands-on experience in engineering (Java, Angular, Spring Boot, JavaScript, REST APIs, or similar)

  • Experience developing, configuring and operating IAM solutions, including provisioning workflows, connectors, identity lifecycle management, role models and integrations

  • Proven experience developing responsive, user-friendly web applications using modern front-end technologies such as CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like Angular

  • Familiar with cloud-native environments and platforms (e.g. Kubernetes, AWS, Cloud Foundry)

  • Experience in automation and CI/CD practices, including testing and deployment pipelines

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related technical field

  • Very good written and spoken English

  • Reliable, self-motivated and solution-oriented

  • Strong collaboration and communication skills in an international DevOps environment

  • Agile mindset with a willingness to learn, experiment and continuously improve


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

  • Salary range: 70,000 to 80,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

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