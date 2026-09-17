Junior Sailpoint Developer

You'll shape our IAM for the future with Ping Identity platforms. With deep technical expertise and a sense of architecture, you'll shape Swisscom's security promise to our customers. You'll also contribute hands-on to engineering.

What impact will you have?

You work in an agile team, further develop the IAM systems for Swisscom and B2B customers, and ensure quality and reliability in day-to-day operations.