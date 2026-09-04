DevOps Fullstack Engineer

Location service Team (GAIA) is Swisscom’s central address data management and address validation system. Our main task is to provide the most accurate and precise data coming from Swiss Government and from Swiss Post. We are an international team of 5 people coming from France, Germany, Switzerland, Iran and Italy, all dedicated on providing the best address system via rest services and our UI interface. We prize out of the box thinking and challenge each other to improve and promote our system.

About the role

Within GAIA team you will participate in the development and maintenance of the software, this includes testing and operations.

What you will work on

Your role will be to define, implement and test and/or operate our software GAIA location system. You will have to work closely with other IT teams as well as our customers to implement and enhance our system.