DevOps Fullstack Engineer
About this role
DevOps Fullstack Engineer
Location service Team (GAIA) is Swisscom’s central address data management and address validation system. Our main task is to provide the most accurate and precise data coming from Swiss Government and from Swiss Post. We are an international team of 5 people coming from France, Germany, Switzerland, Iran and Italy, all dedicated on providing the best address system via rest services and our UI interface. We prize out of the box thinking and challenge each other to improve and promote our system.
About the role
Within GAIA team you will participate in the development and maintenance of the software, this includes testing and operations.
What you will work on
Your role will be to define, implement and test and/or operate our software GAIA location system. You will have to work closely with other IT teams as well as our customers to implement and enhance our system.
Requirements
Must-haves:
Knowledge of Java, and SQL
Knowledge of Typescript and Angular is a plus
AWS knowledge
Good communication skills in english
Open to innovation and proactive
Work in a multicultural environment and team
Out of the box thinker
Nice-to-haves:
Worked in Cloud Environment.
Knowledge of Python, bash scripting and Linux environment is a plus.
Writing specification documentation.
Business analysis is a plus
Use of testing environment.
Basic knowledge of GitLab CI/CD pipelines
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Salary range: 60,000 to 65,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance