DevOps Fullstack Engineer

DevOps Fullstack Engineer

Posted on September 4, 2026
Rotterdam
Temporary
- 40.0
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

DevOps Fullstack Engineer

Location service Team (GAIA) is Swisscom’s central address data management and address validation system. Our main task is to provide the most accurate and precise data coming from Swiss Government and from Swiss Post. We are an international team of 5 people coming from France, Germany, Switzerland, Iran and Italy, all dedicated on providing the best address system via rest services and our UI interface. We prize out of the box thinking and challenge each other to improve and promote our system.

About the role

Within GAIA team you will participate in the development and maintenance of the software, this includes testing and operations.

What you will work on

Your role will be to define, implement and test and/or operate our software GAIA location system. You will have to work closely with other IT teams as well as our customers to implement and enhance our system.

Requirements

Must-haves:

  • Knowledge of Java, and SQL

  • Knowledge of Typescript and Angular is a plus

  • AWS knowledge 

  • Good communication skills in english

  • Open to innovation and proactive

  • Work in a multicultural environment and team

  • Out of the box thinker

Nice-to-haves:

  • Worked in Cloud Environment.

  • Knowledge of Python, bash scripting and Linux environment is a plus.

  • Writing specification documentation.

  • Business analysis is a plus

  • Use of testing environment.

  • Basic knowledge of GitLab CI/CD pipelines


Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are spark passion, aim high and stand true.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

  • Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

  • Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

  • Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

  • Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

  • Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

  • Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

  • 200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

  • 275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

  • 5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

  • Travel allowance reimbursement

  • 500 euros home office allowance

  • Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

  • Salary range: 60,000 to 65,000 euros gross per year including holiday allowance

Leaves policy

  • Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

  • Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

  • 25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms

  • To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract 

  • The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Backend Developer
Frontend Developer
Senior Software Engineer
AWS Platform Security Engineer
Senior DevOps Engineer (Sailpoint IIQ)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position