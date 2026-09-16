Supply Chain Manager | Pharma Industry

Ensure supply, meet service levels and stay within budget in a GDP compliant way.

Develop, select and implement cold chain solutions.

Perform regular performance and business reviews with supply chain partners on current business, escalations, reporting and improvements.

Support internal stakeholders in escalating issues to supply chain partners by maintaining excellent relationships with third parties on appropriate management level.

Maintain and manage agreements with supply chain partners.

Showcase continuous improvement mindset to identify savings and other efficiency opportunities and drive results to finish line while improving quality, performance and GDP compliance.

Assess implications of emerging trends or country legislation changes that may affect current distribution solution and cold chain practices.

Build internal network within affiliates and corporate functions and participate in projects to achieve results in line with the distribution priorities and key initiatives.

Plan, build and manage distribution lanes for the region.

CandidatesandApplications from candidates who do not meet these criteria will beimmediately due to time constraints.We are seeking a Supply Chain Manger who will be responsible for planning, developing and managing distribution lanes and cold chain solutions across the EMEA region. In this role, you will combine supplier management, project management, operational excellence and strategic stakeholder management to ensure high service levels, cost efficiency, quality and GDP compliance.