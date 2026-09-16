Supply Chain Manager | Pharma Industry
Posted on September 16, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on September 16, 2026
About this role
Candidates must currently reside in a reasonable commuting distance to Breda and hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands. Applications from candidates who do not meet these criteria will be declined immediately due to time constraints.
We are seeking a Supply Chain Manger who will be responsible for planning, developing and managing distribution lanes and cold chain solutions across the EMEA region. In this role, you will combine supplier management, project management, operational excellence and strategic stakeholder management to ensure high service levels, cost efficiency, quality and GDP compliance.
Key Responsibilities
We are seeking a Supply Chain Manger who will be responsible for planning, developing and managing distribution lanes and cold chain solutions across the EMEA region. In this role, you will combine supplier management, project management, operational excellence and strategic stakeholder management to ensure high service levels, cost efficiency, quality and GDP compliance.
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure supply, meet service levels and stay within budget in a GDP compliant way.
- Develop, select and implement cold chain solutions.
- Perform regular performance and business reviews with supply chain partners on current business, escalations, reporting and improvements.
- Support internal stakeholders in escalating issues to supply chain partners by maintaining excellent relationships with third parties on appropriate management level.
- Maintain and manage agreements with supply chain partners.
- Showcase continuous improvement mindset to identify savings and other efficiency opportunities and drive results to finish line while improving quality, performance and GDP compliance.
- Assess implications of emerging trends or country legislation changes that may affect current distribution solution and cold chain practices.
- Build internal network within affiliates and corporate functions and participate in projects to achieve results in line with the distribution priorities and key initiatives.
- Plan, build and manage distribution lanes for the region.
Requirements
- Master's degree or equivalent in Supply Chain, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, Change Management or a related field.
- 5+ years of logistics experience, including supplier management.
- Strong knowledge of supply chain, cold chain and warehousing.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and negotiation skills.
- Excellent communication, presentation and stakeholder-management skills.
- Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
- Proactive, independent and results-oriented with a strong continuous-improvement mindset.
- GMP and GDP knowledge is highly preferred!
- Experience in operational tools like six sigma, FMEA and SAP.
- Good technical writing skills.
Salary
€6200-€6500 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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