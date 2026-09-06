Vacancy | Logistics Assistant | English | Dutch | Reeuwijk
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in Reeuwijk we are looking for a Logistics assistant who is fluent in English and Dutch and has experience with airfreight shipments. In this position you are responsible for the entire logistics process from the purchase to the delivery of our products. For this you have direct contact with our customers and distributors and you are also the extension of our sales department. All administrative work is also part of your tasks.
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- Ensuring an accurate and timely handling of the incoming e-mail traffic;
- Processing quotations / orders;
- Handling miscellaneous documents, including the vet.
- Legalizations and customs matters.
What do we offer you
- A very responsible role with a world market leader.
- A lot of freedom and space to both inside.
- The possibility to develop your own role and at the same time yourself.
- A pleasant, informal organization that is characterized by its energetic and no-nonsense culture.
- The salary indication is
- € 3500, - gross per month, scale depending on experience.
- Full Time position 40 hours per week.
Job Requirements
- HBO working and thinking level;
- Mastery of the English and Dutch language.
- German or French is a plus;
- Hands-on, flexible and stress-resistant;
- Strong, result-oriented and initiative-oriented personality with no-nonsense mentality;
- Good knowledge of Excel and MS office;
- Experience with the Mamut computer system is an advantage;
- In connection with airfreight shipments, a VOG (declaration of conduct) is mandatory!
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. Only successful applicants who are based in the Netherlands will be notified.
About the company
An international company in diagnostics kits. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900