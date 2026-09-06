Vacancy | Logistics Assistant | English | Dutch | Reeuwijk

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company in Reeuwijk we are looking for a Logistics assistant who is fluent in English and Dutch and has experience with airfreight shipments. In this position you are responsible for the entire logistics process from the purchase to the delivery of our products. For this you have direct contact with our customers and distributors and you are also the extension of our sales department. All administrative work is also part of your tasks.

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