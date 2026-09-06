Vacancy | Supply Chain Management Employee | Dordrecht

Vacancy | Supply Chain Management Employee | Dordrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Dordrecht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: As a Supply Chain Management Employee you will be responsible for the optimal cooperation between the suppliers and the internal customers. Together with 8 other colleagues at the Supply & Demand department, you will have daily contact with suppliers, and you will be responsible that the procurement process is efficient as possible. The company is looking for a Supply Chain Management Employee who will see himself/herself in this business long term, while having the opportunity to further develop. You will:

  • Realize an optimal cooperation between the demand from the (internal) customers and the offer from the suppliers;
  • Create purchasing orders for suppliers via phone, email or in the system by following standard procedures;
  • Control order confirmations and anticipate on incorrect data;
  • Control quality of the shipment and order fulfillment;
  • Create and implement new ways of working to improve the procurement process;
  • Be responsible for administrative tasks.
  • In this function you have the possibility to grow in Supply Chain Planning.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands.

What do we offer you

Challenging function and personal development opportunities. Great secondary benefits. Salary indication between €2400-€2800,- depending on experience. You will work in a team of 9. Full time function.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • You have a university level of education in supply chain management.
  • You completed internships in similar filed;
  • 1-4 years of experience in supply chain management
  • Good command of English is a must; French is highly preferred
  • Dutch is a big pré (to use it with Dutch colleagues)
  • You know how to work with MS Office, above all with Excel. Knowledge with modern IT systems, like Simlock, M3 or POM ERP is a pré
  • You can work independently and you are a good communicator.
  • Pro-active and organized
  • Great planning and analytical skills
  • You live close to Dordrecht

You must be a resident of the Netherlands. Only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

An international company in Dordrecht. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900

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