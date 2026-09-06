Vacancy | Supply Chain Management Employee | Dordrecht

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: As a Supply Chain Management Employee you will be responsible for the optimal cooperation between the suppliers and the internal customers. Together with 8 other colleagues at the Supply & Demand department, you will have daily contact with suppliers, and you will be responsible that the procurement process is efficient as possible. The company is looking for a Supply Chain Management Employee who will see himself/herself in this business long term, while having the opportunity to further develop. You will:

Realize an optimal cooperation between the demand from the (internal) customers and the offer from the suppliers;

Create purchasing orders for suppliers via phone, email or in the system by following standard procedures;

Control order confirmations and anticipate on incorrect data;

Control quality of the shipment and order fulfillment;

Create and implement new ways of working to improve the procurement process;

Be responsible for administrative tasks.

In this function you have the possibility to grow in Supply Chain Planning.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands.