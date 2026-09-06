Vacancy | Supply Chain Support Specialist | English | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For a global operating client in the Amsterdam region we are looking for a Supply Chain Support Specialist for long-term employment. Do you have previous experience in a supply-chain related position, involving tasks such as Order Management and Customer Service? Would you like to take the next career step working in an international environment with supportive colleagues from 14 nationalities? Are you willing to go above and beyond to support your team and exceed expectations? Then this is the perfect role for you!
Part of your responsibilities in this position include:
- Processing worldwide orders;
- Guiding movement of parts throughout a cycle often involving several countries;
- Processing documentation for traceability of parts;
- Continuous contact with suppliers, customs, import/export control, external partners, and others;
- Strong inner-team collaboration;
- You are in charge of developing new processes and solutions for your team – your input is highly valued.
What do we offer you
We offer you a long-term employment opportunity, including a very attractive salary ranging from €2500 - €3300,- to begin with, based on experience. You will work within an inclusive team-environment. Travel costs will be 100% covered.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- Advanced business level in English (a language test is part of the procedure);
- At least 1 year of previous experience in logistics support, or related positions (e.g. Customer Service, Order Management);
- Strong IT skills (advanced skills in MS Excel and MS Access are considered an advantage);
- A relevant degree is a plus;
- Strong analytical skills, high focus and attention to detail;
- Team player;
- Strong personality, positive mindset;
- Stress resistant (this is an operational position and things can get hectic from time to time).
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is a stable, global operating company and market leader in its field, situated in the Amsterdam region.