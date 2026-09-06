Vacancy | Supply Chain Support Specialist | English | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

For a global operating client in the Amsterdam region we are looking for a Supply Chain Support Specialist for long-term employment. Do you have previous experience in a supply-chain related position, involving tasks such as Order Management and Customer Service? Would you like to take the next career step working in an international environment with supportive colleagues from 14 nationalities? Are you willing to go above and beyond to support your team and exceed expectations? Then this is the perfect role for you!



Part of your responsibilities in this position include: