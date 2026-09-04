Assistant coordinator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Your role as an assistant coordinator includes ensuring smooth daily operations in our modern warehouse in Amsterdam. You’ll balance hands-on tasks with coördination responsibilities, keeping the team motivated and processes efficient. With your knowledge of logistics and a proactive mindset, you’ll contribute to maintaining quality, safety, and a positive team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.
What You Will Do:
- Oversee operations: you monitor daily workflows and make adjustments to keep everything on track.
- Participate actively: you assist with tasks such as loading, unloading, order picking, and processing goods.
- Guide colleagues: you provide clear instructions, support team members, and foster collaboration.
- Utilize systems: you work with logistics software to track processes and ensure seamless shift handovers.
- Maintain quality: you prioritize safety and accuracy in all warehouse activities.
You work in a 4-shift system with the following shifts:
- Morning shift: 06:45 – 15:15
- Evening shift: 14:45 – 23:15
- Night shift: 22:45 – 07:15
Exception: on Sundays, the night shift starts at 22:00.
Interested? Apply now!
What do we offer you
- Competitive salary between €2,757 and €3,447 per month (including shift allowance).
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- Average workweek of 36.6 hours in a 4-shift system.
- 27 vacation days.
- Travel allowance (10–15 km: €4.10, 15–20 km: €6.15, and 20–25 km: €8.20).
- 8% holiday allowance and participation in a favorable pension scheme.
- Access to internal training programs and clear growth opportunities.
- Work in a brand-new warehouse with a fresh and motivated team.
Job Requirements
Are you a proactive multitasker with logistics experience, ready to balance hands-on tasks and coordination in a dynamic team?
- MBO 4 education level or equivalent work experience.
- Background in logistics, preferably in a coordinating role.
- Willingness to work in shifts, including nights.
- Proficient in Dutch and/or English communication.
- Familiarity with logistics processes and WMS systems.
About the company
Based in Amsterdam, this company is a trusted leader in last-mile distribution. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and exceptional service, they ensure that packages and valuable goods reach their destinations safely and on time. Collaboration and quality are at the heart of everything they do.
What sets them apart? A brand-new warehouse, a close-knit team, and ample opportunities for personal and professional growth. They invest in internal training programs and foster an environment where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
Are you ready to join a dynamic team that makes a difference every day?