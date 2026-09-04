What exactly are you going to do

Your role as an assistant coordinator includes ensuring smooth daily operations in our modern warehouse in Amsterdam. You’ll balance hands-on tasks with coördination responsibilities, keeping the team motivated and processes efficient. With your knowledge of logistics and a proactive mindset, you’ll contribute to maintaining quality, safety, and a positive team dynamic in a fast-paced environment.

What You Will Do:

Oversee operations: you monitor daily workflows and make adjustments to keep everything on track.

Participate actively: you assist with tasks such as loading, unloading, order picking, and processing goods.

Guide colleagues: you provide clear instructions, support team members, and foster collaboration.

Utilize systems: you work with logistics software to track processes and ensure seamless shift handovers.

Maintain quality: you prioritize safety and accuracy in all warehouse activities.

You work in a 4-shift system with the following shifts:

Morning shift: 06:45 – 15:15

Evening shift: 14:45 – 23:15

Night shift: 22:45 – 07:15

Exception: on Sundays, the night shift starts at 22:00.





Interested? Apply now!