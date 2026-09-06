Vacancy | Procurement Employee | native French | Dutch | English |Dordrecht

Vacancy | Procurement Employee | native French | Dutch | English |Dordrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Dordrecht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: As a Procurement Employee you will be responsible for the optimal coherence between the suppliers in France and the (internal) customers. Together with 8 other colleagues at the Supply & Demand department, you will have daily contact with suppliers, and you will be responsible that the procurement process is efficient as possible. You will:

  • Realize an optimal coherence between the demand from the (internal) customers and the offer from the suppliers;
  • Create purchasing orders for suppliers via phone, email or in the system by following standard procedures;
  • Control order confirmations and anticipate on incorrect data;
  • Control quality of the shipment and order fulfillment;
  • Create and implement new ways of working to improve the procurement process;
  • Be responsible for administrative tasks.
  • In this function you have the possibility to grow in Supply Chain Planning.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands.

What do we offer you

Challenging function and personal development opportunities. Great secondary benefits. Salary indication: €2400- €2800,- depending on experience. You will work in a team of 9. Full time function. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • You have at least secondary vocational education, preferably supplemented with nevi and/or inventory management
  • You have 0-5 years experience in purchasing;
  • If you are a starter you did internships in similar filed;
  • Native French and good command of English and Dutch;
  • You know how to work with MS Office, above all with Excel. Knowledge with modern IT systems, like Simlock, M3 or POM ERP is a pré
  • You can work independently and you are a good communicator.
  • Pro-active and organized
  • Great planning and analytical skills

You must be a resident of the Netherlands. Only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

An international company in Dordrecht.

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