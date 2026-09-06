Warehouse Worker (NL work permit required)
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a warehouse worker at GLS in Utrecht, you will contribute to the seamless handling of packages in a fast-paced and collaborative environment. Your role is vital in ensuring that parcels are processed efficiently and delivered on time, all while maintaining safety and quality standards. This position offers you the opportunity to stay active, develop new skills, and work in a team that values innovation and teamwork.
What You Will Do:
- Loading and unloading: safely handle packages according to established guidelines to ensure smooth operations.
- Scanning and sorting: accurately process goods, including minis and NOCOs, with attention to detail.
- Inspecting: check packages for irregularities and hazardous materials (ADR) to maintain compliance with safety standards.
- Maintaining workspace: keep your area clean, organized, and safe to support efficient workflows.
- Adapting: take on various tasks within the warehouse as needed, showcasing your flexibility and teamwork.
What do we offer you
At GLS, we value your hard work and dedication by offering a benefits package designed to support your professional growth and personal well-being. Here’s what you can look forward to when joining our team:
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- Hourly wage: €14.99 gross, with shift bonuses excluded.
- Temporary contract with the possibility of permanent employment.
- Flexible working hours: 16-40 hours per week.
- Travel cost reimbursement and on-site parking availability.
- Opportunities to gain new skills, such as EPT certification.
- A dynamic, supportive, and collaborative work environment.
Job Requirements
We’re looking for a motivated and flexible team player who thrives in a dynamic logistics environment.
- MBO 2 level of thinking and working.
- Proficient in Dutch and/or English communication.
- Willing to obtain an EPT certificate.
- Flexible availability for rotating shifts.
- Currently residing in the Netherlands with valid work authorization.
About the company
Located in the vibrant city of Utrecht, GLS is a leading logistics company committed to reliable parcel delivery and exceptional service. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and teamwork, we’ve built a reputation for efficiency and quality since our inception.
At GLS, we prioritize creating a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive. From hands-on training opportunities to a culture that values collaboration and practicality, we empower our team members to grow professionally while making a meaningful impact.
Are you ready to join a company that combines innovation with a people-first approach?