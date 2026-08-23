Customer Order Manager | Dutch & English

Are you a precise, detail-driven administrative professional fluent in Dutch, looking for a role at the intersection of sales, customer service, and a technical laboratory environment? We are looking for a Customer Order Manager on behalf of our client, a testing laboratory near Rotterdam.

Key Responsibilities

Order Intake & Registration

Receive incoming client orders and samples, validate that the order details and physical sample align, and register everything accurately in the internal laboratory system

Assign each order to the correct laboratory department, including estimated testing timelines, analysis parameters, and any client-specific requirements

Ensure all information entered into the system is complete and correct before the sample moves into the lab, since catching errors at this stage prevents downstream problems

Order Confirmation & Internal Follow-Up

Issue order confirmations to clients on time following receipt and validation

Maintain active coordination with the sales and customer service teams to keep orders moving and flag anything that requires resolution before it causes delay

Discrepancy Identification & Resolution

Review incoming orders for mismatches between what the client specified and what has been received or registered

Investigate discrepancies independently by contacting the relevant client or internal colleague, and bring them to a resolution without waiting to be directed

Sample Handling

Assist with the physical intake of incoming samples, including unpacking and initial sorting alongside laboratory and logistics colleagues as part of the daily intake process

Qualifications & Skills

Professional-level Dutch and English speaker , both written and spoken

, both written and spoken Prior experience in an administrative position with a structured, system-based workflow

with a structured, system-based workflow An MBO-level background in administration or a comparable field

Genuine curiosity when things do not add up, with the ability and willingness to investigate discrepancies independently

Comfortable with a fully office-based role in a lab-adjacent environment, including the physical aspects of the job such as handling samples and wearing a lab coat

Background in financial administration or a similarly accuracy-intensive administrative function is a strong advantage

Experience working with ERP or data management systems, even outside a lab context, is a plus

What We Offer

Salary of €2,850 – €3,500 gross per month, depending on experience, excluding 8% holiday allowance

26 vacation days per year on a full-time basis

Commuting reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometre for private car use, capped at €170 per month, or 100% reimbursement of public transport costs

Annual profit-sharing bonus, paid in May and dependent on company performance, applicable after a full year of employment

Annual salary review in May, including an inflation correction plus potential individual increases based on performance

Flexible start and end times within a 07:00 to 18:00 window, agreed with your manager

Flat, informal working culture with short communication lines and low internal pressure

1-year direct contract with the client, with a 1-month probation period, followed by an indefinite contract for strong performers

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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