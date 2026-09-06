Vacancy | Procurement Employee | native French | Dordrecht

Vacancy | Procurement Employee | native French | Dordrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Dordrecht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: As a Procurement Employee you will be responsible for the optimal coherence between the suppliers in France and the (internal) customers. Together with 8 other colleagues at the Supply & Demand department, you will have daily contact with suppliers, and you will be responsible that the procurement process is efficient as possible.

You will:

  • Realize an optimal coherence between the demand from the (internal) customers and the offer from the suppliers;
  • Create purchasing orders for suppliers via phone, email or in the system by following standard procedures;
  • Control order confirmations and anticipate on incorrect data;
  • Control quality of the shipment and order fulfillment;
  • Create and implement new ways of working to improve the procurement process;
  • Be responsible for administrative tasks.
  • In this function you have the possibility to grow in Supply Chain Planning.

What do we offer you

Challenging function and personal development opportunities. Great secondary benefits. Salary indication: €2400- €2800,- depending on experience. You will work in a team of 9. Full time function, 32 hours is discussable. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • You have at least secondary vocational education, preferably supplemented with nevi and/or inventory management
  • You have 0-5 years experience in purchasing;
  • If you are a starter you did internships in similar filed;
  • Native French and good command of English;
  • Dutch is a big pré (to use it with Dutch colleagues)
  • You know how to work with MS Office, above all Excel; knowledge with modern IT systems like Simlock, M3 or POM ERP is a pré
  • You can work independently and you are a good communicator.
  • Pro-active and organized
  • Great planning and analytical skills

About the company

An international company in Dordrecht.

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