Vacancy | Procurement Employee | native French | Dordrecht

About the job: As a Procurement Employee you will be responsible for the optimal coherence between the suppliers in France and the (internal) customers. Together with 8 other colleagues at the Supply & Demand department, you will have daily contact with suppliers, and you will be responsible that the procurement process is efficient as possible.

What do we offer you

Challenging function and personal development opportunities. Great secondary benefits. Salary indication: €2400- €2800,- depending on experience. You will work in a team of 9. Full time function, 32 hours is discussable. Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900.