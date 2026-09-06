Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Order Management | French | Spanish | Maastricht

Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Order Management | French | Spanish | Maastricht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Maastricht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Imagine working for one of the most renowned car brands in the world, and working at one of their departments which functions as the heart of smooth logistics processes. The Critical Parts Management department within the Customer Assistance Center is the central point of contact for the worldwide organisation to handle issues for spare parts in the logistics chain. The department supports process partners and wholesale locations around the world, making sure that spare parts are delivered quickly, efficiently and with the least amount of costs. It will be your task to liaise with partners within the organisation in case of any (urgent) requests for spare parts deliveries. Main tasks:

  • Resolve critical parts and order management related issues for all business units (passenger cars, vans and trucks).
  • Analyze and investigate logistic issues using own knowledge, computer applications and other entities and external partners
  • Appropriate usage of available resources and documentation of business related activities in the relevant system (e.g. ticketing system)
  • Fulfill and execute order management for the appropriate customers (national and international).
  • Clarify and initiate transport and shipment issues towards the appropriate dealers.
  • Handle reserve- and returns logistics issues in appropriate market.

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime (40 hrs./week) position, working from Monday-Friday (day shifts)
  • Salary is negotiable and will be discussed upon your application
  • Additional benefits: comprehensive relocation package for candidates who are willing to move, collective health insurance at discounted rates, self-development opportunities, result-oriented bonus (variable payment), pension plan and incentives

Job Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Fluent in French and/or Spanish and English, both verbal and in writing. Ideally advanced skills in German
  • Experience in customer support / problem solving business processes
  • Affinity with the car trade and technology
  • Knowledge of car products and parts or the automotive industry
  • Ability to understand the relationship between internal and external processes
  • Ability to understand interactions between demand and supply in the logistics chain
  • Handling escalations in combination with regular workload without detriment to own stress level
  • Acts as a “brand ambassador” with a strong customer focus
  • Computer literate (MS Windows Office)

About the company

Leading automotive company. Their location in Maastricht is the central point of contact in Europe, caring for the needs of current and prospective customers. More than 35 different nationalities add diversity and enrich an organization dedicated to satisfied customers and high performance. Employees act as brand representatives ensuring that customers receive personal assistance in their own language at a consistently high level. The organisation offers an informal, international atmosphere where there is room to grow and career opportunities are given. Please contact Fernanda Costa e Silva for more information at +31(0)43 750 1760 or send your application to maastricht@uniquemultilingual.com

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Maastricht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Order Management | German | Maastricht
Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Claims and Returns | German | Maastricht
Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Claims and Returns | French | Spanish | Maastricht
Logistics Employee
Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position