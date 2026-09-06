Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Order Management | French | Spanish | Maastricht

What exactly are you going to do

Imagine working for one of the most renowned car brands in the world, and working at one of their departments which functions as the heart of smooth logistics processes. The Critical Parts Management department within the Customer Assistance Center is the central point of contact for the worldwide organisation to handle issues for spare parts in the logistics chain. The department supports process partners and wholesale locations around the world, making sure that spare parts are delivered quickly, efficiently and with the least amount of costs. It will be your task to liaise with partners within the organisation in case of any (urgent) requests for spare parts deliveries. Main tasks: