Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Order Management | French | Spanish | Maastricht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Imagine working for one of the most renowned car brands in the world, and working at one of their departments which functions as the heart of smooth logistics processes. The Critical Parts Management department within the Customer Assistance Center is the central point of contact for the worldwide organisation to handle issues for spare parts in the logistics chain. The department supports process partners and wholesale locations around the world, making sure that spare parts are delivered quickly, efficiently and with the least amount of costs. It will be your task to liaise with partners within the organisation in case of any (urgent) requests for spare parts deliveries. Main tasks:
- Resolve critical parts and order management related issues for all business units (passenger cars, vans and trucks).
- Analyze and investigate logistic issues using own knowledge, computer applications and other entities and external partners
- Appropriate usage of available resources and documentation of business related activities in the relevant system (e.g. ticketing system)
- Fulfill and execute order management for the appropriate customers (national and international).
- Clarify and initiate transport and shipment issues towards the appropriate dealers.
- Handle reserve- and returns logistics issues in appropriate market.
What do we offer you
- Fulltime (40 hrs./week) position, working from Monday-Friday (day shifts)
- Salary is negotiable and will be discussed upon your application
- Additional benefits: comprehensive relocation package for candidates who are willing to move, collective health insurance at discounted rates, self-development opportunities, result-oriented bonus (variable payment), pension plan and incentives
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills
- Fluent in French and/or Spanish and English, both verbal and in writing. Ideally advanced skills in German
- Experience in customer support / problem solving business processes
- Affinity with the car trade and technology
- Knowledge of car products and parts or the automotive industry
- Ability to understand the relationship between internal and external processes
- Ability to understand interactions between demand and supply in the logistics chain
- Handling escalations in combination with regular workload without detriment to own stress level
- Acts as a “brand ambassador” with a strong customer focus
- Computer literate (MS Windows Office)
About the company
Leading automotive company. Their location in Maastricht is the central point of contact in Europe, caring for the needs of current and prospective customers. More than 35 different nationalities add diversity and enrich an organization dedicated to satisfied customers and high performance. Employees act as brand representatives ensuring that customers receive personal assistance in their own language at a consistently high level. The organisation offers an informal, international atmosphere where there is room to grow and career opportunities are given. Please contact Fernanda Costa e Silva for more information at +31(0)43 750 1760 or send your application to maastricht@uniquemultilingual.com