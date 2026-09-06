Vacancy | Automotive | Technical Specialist | Claims and Returns | German | Maastricht

Leading automotive company. Their location in Maastricht is the central point of contact in Europe, caring for the needs of current and prospective customers. More than 35 different nationalities add diversity and enrich an organization dedicated to satisfied customers and high performance. Employees act as brand representatives ensuring that customers receive personal assistance in their own language at a consistently high level. The organisation offers an informal, international atmosphere where there is room to grow and career opportunities are given. Please contact Fernanda Costa e Silva for more information at +31(0)43 750 1760 or send your application to maastricht@uniquemultilingual.com