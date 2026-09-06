Vacancy | Transport Planner | French | Gouda

What exactly are you going to do

In the position of Transport Planner you will be dealing with the incoming and outgoing flow of goods. The country of destination or origin of the goods is France. Within the entire planning team, you will be responsible to utilise the Transport Management System to its maximum potential. In addition, delivering a continues contribution towards improvements within the planning department.

You will be responsible for giving correct instructions towards drivers, by means of their onboard computers, about ride information for example ETA’s. Next the communication with drivers, you will be in contact with several loading locations within our organisation. In addition, your tasks will be the secure processing of the administration surrounding transport orders and back-up colleagues within the team where required.

Next to the planning activities, you will also be completing tasks for the Customer Service desk (CSD).

You will be the first point of contact for Clients (both internal or external). This will include: