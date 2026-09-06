Vacancy | Transport Planner | French | Gouda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In the position of Transport Planner you will be dealing with the incoming and outgoing flow of goods. The country of destination or origin of the goods is France. Within the entire planning team, you will be responsible to utilise the Transport Management System to its maximum potential. In addition, delivering a continues contribution towards improvements within the planning department.
You will be responsible for giving correct instructions towards drivers, by means of their onboard computers, about ride information for example ETA’s. Next the communication with drivers, you will be in contact with several loading locations within our organisation. In addition, your tasks will be the secure processing of the administration surrounding transport orders and back-up colleagues within the team where required.
Next to the planning activities, you will also be completing tasks for the Customer Service desk (CSD).
You will be the first point of contact for Clients (both internal or external). This will include:
- Taking on orders from clients;
- Insuring order information is complete and/or adjusting were necessary in accordance with the client;
- Answering questions and dealing with possible complaints from external clients promptly;
- Giving timely feedback to clients at all times, in case if changes in delivery times etc;
- Making client reports and uploading them into the CRM system;
- The workload fluctuates and at times you will be working within a hectic atmosphere under time pressure.
What do we offer you
This is a fixed and full-time position with flexible hours and occasional weekend shifts.
The salary for this role starts around €2400 and can go upto €2900 per month (depending on experience).
Job Requirements
Requirements
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- MBO or Bachelor working and thinking level;
- A completed education in the field of Logistics/Supply Chain or a commercial study;
- A Few years of work experience are required (preferably related to the logistical field);
- Excellent level of French (on a business or native level) both written and spoken;
- Either English or Dutch on a fluent business level for internal communication. Must be willing to learn Dutch;
- Affinity with state of the art planning systems.
Required skill set:
- Good communication skills;
- Team player;
- Flexible and solution orientated mindset;
- Takes initiative;
- Service minded towards clients;
- Accurate in your administration;
- Able to keep calm under pressure ;
- Able to prioritize.
Working hours
This concerns a full-time position for 40 hours per week. Due to the nature of this business the team works in shifts with flexible hours. In addition, you will need to be available to work about 13 weekend shifts per year.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://www.unique.nl/en/im-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application
This vacancy can also be found under:
Frans, French, francais, Dutch, English, Engels, Nederlands, logistics, account support, customer service, planning, transport.
About the company
Our client operates within the international transport industry. Innovation is their key focus and they work with state of the art planning tools and systems.