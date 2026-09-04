Logistics worker in 4 shifts

ased in Breda, our client is a leading logistics and service partner in the Benelux. Every day, hundreds of dedicated employees ensure that valuable and technical products are not only delivered on time, but also professionally installed and ready for use. Quality, service, and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

Through smart logistics solutions, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach, the organization supports major clients across sectors such as e-commerce, telecommunications, and business services. Innovation, teamwork, and reliability are the driving forces behind their continued success.

What truly sets this company apart is its commitment to its people. Employees are encouraged to grow through training, development programs, and career advancement opportunities. You'll also enjoy a supportive and informal working environment where collaboration, respect, and a healthy work-life balance are highly valued.

Ready to join a company where your contribution truly matters and where you’ll have every opportunity to develop your career? We'd love to hear from you!