Logistics worker in 4 shifts

Logistics worker in 4 shifts

Posted on September 4, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Looking for a hands-on role where your work truly matters? Join our HUB Center in Breda and become a key part of a team that keeps logistics moving. Together with your colleagues, you'll process packages efficiently and accurately in a modern, fast-paced environment. With plenty of variety, responsibility, and opportunities to grow, this is more than just a job. It's a chance to build a career in logistics.

What You Will Do:

  • Sorting packages according to established procedures;
  • Moving goods within the warehouse using an electric pallet truck (EPT);
  • Scanning and accurately registering products with a handheld scanner;
  • Preparing shipments for dispatch and ensuring everything is ready for delivery;
  • Processing and registering returned products in the correct location within the HUB.

What do we offer you

Looking for an employer that invests in your future? Join a workplace where your contributions are recognized, your growth is encouraged, and your career ambitions can become reality.

  • Hourly salary between €17,54 gross including shift allowance;
  • A job in 4 shifts;
  • Temporary contract with the possibility of extension;
  • Full-time role, 40 hours per week;
  • Travel allowance up to €8.20 per day;
  • 27 leave days, with an option to buy 5 extra.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and motivated Logistics Employee who thrives in a team environment and enjoys working in a fast-paced logistics operation. Join our HUB Center and play a key role in keeping packages moving efficiently every day.

  • VMBO-level education or equivalent work experience;
  • Proven ability to work independently under pressure;
  • Willingness to work in a four-shift system;
  • Forklift, reach truck, or clamp truck certification is a plus;
  • Commitment to safe and precise warehouse operations.

About the company

ased in Breda, our client is a leading logistics and service partner in the Benelux. Every day, hundreds of dedicated employees ensure that valuable and technical products are not only delivered on time, but also professionally installed and ready for use. Quality, service, and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

Through smart logistics solutions, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach, the organization supports major clients across sectors such as e-commerce, telecommunications, and business services. Innovation, teamwork, and reliability are the driving forces behind their continued success.

What truly sets this company apart is its commitment to its people. Employees are encouraged to grow through training, development programs, and career advancement opportunities. You'll also enjoy a supportive and informal working environment where collaboration, respect, and a healthy work-life balance are highly valued.

Ready to join a company where your contribution truly matters and where you’ll have every opportunity to develop your career? We'd love to hear from you!

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