Vacancy | Planning Coordinator | German | English | Dutch

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:



For an international organisation in Papendrecht we are recruiting for a Planning Coordinator. You will coordinate the schedule of German chauffeurs at a transport company. You will be responsible for one large client and will resposible for fulling the needs of their chauffeurs and other staff. You will become part of a small team and the work environment is in a nice, informal, dynamic office.



As Plannig Coordinator you will do the following:

Accurate processing of the planning of German speaking truck drivers (in OWS Ortec)

First point of contact of the truck drivers regarding any issues

Management of time schedules and qualifications for truck drivers / trucks in OWS

Maintainance of sickness, absence registration of the staff

You must be a resident of the Netherlands and you must have a valid work permit.