Vacancy | Planning Coordinator | German | English | Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
About the job:
For an international organisation in Papendrecht we are recruiting for a Planning Coordinator. You will coordinate the schedule of German chauffeurs at a transport company. You will be responsible for one large client and will resposible for fulling the needs of their chauffeurs and other staff. You will become part of a small team and the work environment is in a nice, informal, dynamic office.
As Plannig Coordinator you will do the following:
- Accurate processing of the planning of German speaking truck drivers (in OWS Ortec)
- First point of contact of the truck drivers regarding any issues
- Management of time schedules and qualifications for truck drivers / trucks in OWS
- Maintainance of sickness, absence registration of the staff
You must be a resident of the Netherlands and you must have a valid work permit.
What do we offer you
Full-time position, and salary indication is depending on expereince: €2500-€3500,- gross per month. Good secondary benefits, e.g. collective insurance and training possibilities.
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Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Few years relevant work experience preferred in a similar coordinator/planner role (experience at a transport company is not a must).
- Fluency in German and English is a must and good communication skills in Dutch are prefferred
- Experience in logistics, transport sector is a plus
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Stress resistance, strong personality
- Hands-on mentality
- Knowledge of planning programs is a big plus
- Living in the surroundings of Papendrecht is preferred
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
Only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
International company, specialised in transportation.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900