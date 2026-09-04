Warehouse operative

What exactly are you going to do

As a logistics employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process. Your role ensures that packages are handled efficiently and reach their destinations safely and on time. Working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, you’ll collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, creating a vibrant and energetic workplace. This position is perfect for someone who enjoys physical work, takes initiative, and thrives in early morning shifts.

Your tasks:

🚚 Loading and unloading vans, ensuring everything departs on time;

📦 Handling packages on and off the conveyor belt;

🏷️ Placing and reading labels – making sure everything goes to the right place;

🔍 Scanning and sealing packages for safe shipment;

🤝 Working together with colleagues to achieve goals.