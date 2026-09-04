Warehouse operative

Warehouse operative

Posted on September 4, 2026
Schiphol
Posted on September 4, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a logistics employee, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our logistics process. Your role ensures that packages are handled efficiently and reach their destinations safely and on time. Working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, you’ll collaborate with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, creating a vibrant and energetic workplace. This position is perfect for someone who enjoys physical work, takes initiative, and thrives in early morning shifts.

Your tasks:

🚚 Loading and unloading vans, ensuring everything departs on time;

📦 Handling packages on and off the conveyor belt;

🏷️ Placing and reading labels – making sure everything goes to the right place;

🔍 Scanning and sealing packages for safe shipment;

🤝 Working together with colleagues to achieve goals.

What do we offer you

  • Gross salary of €15.16 per hour, plus 20% allowance for hours worked before 06:00.
  • Contract on a temporary basis with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Guaranteed minimum of 20 working hours per week.
  • Early shifts (around 05:00–11:00), so you keep your afternoons free.
  • Work in a fun, close-knit, and supportive team.
  • International work environment with colleagues from all over the world.
  • Annual salary increase based on your performance.
  • Clear opportunities to grow within FedEx.
  • On-the-job training to learn logistics processes quickly and safely.
  • Strong focus on teamwork, safety, and reliability at a major Schiphol hub.
  • Room to take initiative and develop your skills further.
  • Travel easily reachable by public transport or car in the Schiphol area.

Job Requirements

You are someone who enjoys rolling up your sleeves and thrives in physical work.

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🕔 Available Monday to Friday in the morning (05:00 – 11:00);

📦 Able to lift up to 23 kg;

⚡ Proactive and hands-on attitude;

🗣️ You speak English or Dutch;

🚜 Forklift or EPT certificate is a plus.

About the company

At FedEx, you will work for an international company that connects the world every day through fast and reliable delivery services ✈️📦 The Schiphol location is a key logistics hub where teamwork and efficiency are essential. You will be part of a diverse and energetic work environment with colleagues from all over the world 🌍

FedEx is an organization where people come first. There is a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and delivering excellent service. Employees are encouraged to take initiative, grow, and contribute to the team’s success. Together, you will help deliver the “Purple Promise”: making every FedEx experience outstanding 🚀

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