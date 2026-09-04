Logistics Employee

For more than 30 years, they have been helping patients live more comfortably and independently at home through specialised respiratory care solutions. From oxygen therapy and sleep apnoea support to home ventilation services, your work makes a real difference in people's everyday lives.

At the Tilburg location, you'll join a close-knit and supportive team where collaboration, reliability, and quality are at the heart of everything we do. Everyone plays an important role, and every contribution helps ensure patients receive the care and equipment they depend on.

They believe that great results come from investing in our people. That's why they offer a safe and welcoming work environment, opportunities to learn and grow, and the chance to build a long-term career with a company that values your development.

If you're looking for a role with purpose, stability, and a team that truly supports one another, we'd love to hear from you.