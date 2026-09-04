Logistics Employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Start each day knowing your work has a direct impact on someone's wellbeing. At our oxygen depot in Tilburg, you'll be part of a dedicated team that helps patients receive the medical equipment they need to live safely and comfortably at home.
What You Will Do:
- Loading and unloading: ensure that service vehicles are properly loaded and unloaded with oxygen tanks and cylinders;
- Inspection and cleaning: clean oxygen cylinders, inspect them according to established guidelines, and log the results in the system;
- Data registration: label cylinders with barcodes and process this information accurately in SAP;
- Safety compliance: follow safety protocols meticulously and report any deviations to your supervisor;
- Team collaboration: work closely with a small team to ensure daily tasks run smoothly and efficiently.
What do we offer you
We know that people do their best work when they feel valued. That's why we offer a supportive culture, opportunities to learn and grow, and a meaningful role where your work has a direct impact on patients' lives:
- Gross monthly salary of €2,634 (based on 40 hours);
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- Full-time role of 40 hours per week;
- 27 vacation days and 4 additional leave days (ADV);
- Attractive pension scheme for your future security;
- Fun team events like barbecues and Christmas parties.
Job Requirements
Do you enjoy staying active, working as part of a close-knit team, and taking responsibility for getting the job done right? Then you could be the Logistics Employee we're looking for.
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- Comfortable working outdoors in varying weather conditions;
- Physically fit for tasks like lifting oxygen tanks;
- Quick learner with experience in systems like SAP;
- Calm and reliable under pressure in busy situations;
- Forklift experience is a plus, but not mandatory.
About the company
For more than 30 years, they have been helping patients live more comfortably and independently at home through specialised respiratory care solutions. From oxygen therapy and sleep apnoea support to home ventilation services, your work makes a real difference in people's everyday lives.
At the Tilburg location, you'll join a close-knit and supportive team where collaboration, reliability, and quality are at the heart of everything we do. Everyone plays an important role, and every contribution helps ensure patients receive the care and equipment they depend on.
They believe that great results come from investing in our people. That's why they offer a safe and welcoming work environment, opportunities to learn and grow, and the chance to build a long-term career with a company that values your development.
If you're looking for a role with purpose, stability, and a team that truly supports one another, we'd love to hear from you.