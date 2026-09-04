Logistics Employee 2 shifts
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Your role as a Logistics Employee 2 shifts is essential in ensuring that our logistics processes run smoothly at our modern facility in Tilburg. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. With your accuracy, teamwork, and experience in logistics, you’ll play a key role in receiving, processing, and preparing goods for shipment. This is your chance to grow in an innovative environment while contributing to a collaborative team.
What You Will Do:
- Receive and inspect: receiving incoming goods, checking quantities and quality, and moving them to the correct storage locations.
- Manage inventory: conducting stock counts and identifying any discrepancies.
- Process orders: preparing orders for shipment according to specific customer guidelines.
- Operate equipment: safely and efficiently using forklifts and reach trucks to move goods within the warehouse.
- Handle administration: accurately maintaining the administrative records of logistics processes.
What do we offer you
Joining our team as a Logistics Employee in a 2 shift system means stepping into a role where your contributions are valued, and your growth is supported. Here's what we offer to help you thrive both professionally and personally:
- Monthly salary between €2,800 and €3,184 gross.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- Full-time role of 38 hours per week.
- Travel allowance for your commute.
- Work in a close-knit and motivated team.
- Fixed 2-shift schedule with early weekends on Fridays.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a precise and collaborative Logistics Employee 2 shifts for our 2-shift operations in Tilburg, with a passion for efficient processes and teamwork.
- Valid B driver's license.
- Experience in logistics operations and inventory management.
- Skilled in working within a fixed 2-shift schedule.
- Good communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
- Experience with forklift and/or reach trucks is a plus.
About the company
Located in Tilburg, our company specializes in delivering innovative logistics solutions for industries like aviation, High Tech, and Health Tech. With a strong foundation in quality and technology, we are committed to creating value for our clients while fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.
What sets us apart is our focus on employee growth and innovation. From internal training programs to lean initiatives, we empower our team to contribute ideas and grow professionally. Our informal and supportive atmosphere ensures that every voice is heard and valued.
Are you as a Logistics Employee 2 shifts ready to join a forward-thinking team where your contributions truly make a difference?