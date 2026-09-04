What exactly are you going to do

Your role as a Logistics Employee 2 shifts is essential in ensuring that our logistics processes run smoothly at our modern facility in Tilburg. You’ll work in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. With your accuracy, teamwork, and experience in logistics, you’ll play a key role in receiving, processing, and preparing goods for shipment. This is your chance to grow in an innovative environment while contributing to a collaborative team.

What You Will Do: