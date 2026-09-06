Stock Controller German or French in Rotterdam

Our international client offers an open office atmosphere with modern surroundings and you will join a team of dynamic international colleagues.



In this role you will work in a small team, with various responsibilities, while maintaining the focus on the French or German market.



Are you interested, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900