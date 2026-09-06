Stock Controller German or French in Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Check stock levels in different warehouses
- Check order files and make amendments if needed
- Order goods using MRP and existing contracts
- Control inbound deliveries and chase suppliers if needed
- Archive purchase orders and relevant documents
- Arrange transport to customers or between warehouses
- Monitor outbound deliveries
- Initiating, organizing and control repack activities
- Pallet management
- Organize and execute stock counts
- Monthly stock reconciliation with warehouse
- Maintain stock levels in SAP
- Control expiry dates, blocked stocks
- Initiate claims for damages and demurrage
- Draw up and keeping up of the shipping info for ordered products
- Draw up and keeping up the planning summary
- Draw up stock lists
- Participate in stock meetings
- Visit warehouse
- Back up of other Stock Controllers
What do we offer you
- Temporary position 6/7 months due to replacement of maternity leave.
- Salary is max € 2700 based on 36 hours.
- Start as per January/February
Job Requirements
Requirements:
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- HBO degree
- Have intermediate/higher vocational level of working and thought, preferably logistic studies
- Have about 3 years of work experience within FMCG, of which at least 1 year in a similar position
- Candidates with knowledge of and work experience within FMCG in 1 or more European countries
- Have experience with activities in Supply Chain / Logistics / Warehousing
- Preferably work experience within an internationally (in a number of European countries) operating company
- Have knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office (must) and SAP
- Have good communicative skills, both towards colleagues and towards (international) logistic partners, customers and suppliers
- Be result-oriented in achieving deadlines
- Be meticulous and accurate
- Capable of working on one’s own and in teams
- Have a flexible mentality to work in an ever changing environment
- Excellent mastery of English (verbal and written) and minimum 1 foreign language (German/French/Dutch). Preferable 2 or more foreign languages
About the company
Our international client offers an open office atmosphere with modern surroundings and you will join a team of dynamic international colleagues.
In this role you will work in a small team, with various responsibilities, while maintaining the focus on the French or German market.
Are you interested, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900