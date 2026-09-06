Jr. Logistics Administrator

Jr. Logistics Administrator

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

This is a company that gives you the opportunity to get acquainted to all aspects of commodity trading, such as the complex world market they operate in, commercial and financial risks and logistics. The logistical desk is responsible for the execution and administration of all traded commodity contracts.

Activities:

  • Logistics planning;
  • Checking and processing of logistical documents and trade contacts
  • Administration of logistical flows, e.g. invoicing;
  • Processing quality analyses;
  • Storage mangement;
  • Lay time calculations;
  • First contact for customers, suppliers and others on logistical matters.

What do we offer you

The company offers a competitive salary of €2700 per month.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Other employee benefits:

  • Good pension plan
  • Educational opportunities
  • Training opportunities

Job Requirements

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor degree (HBO)
  • 2-3 work experience
  • Knowledge of MS Office
  • Languages needed: Dutch & English professional level, German (intermediate), and French (intermediate).

About the company

Trader of grains, oil seeds and derivates from South America to Europe. (import and Export)

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