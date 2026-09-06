Logistics Engineer English & Spanish in Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Coordinate logistical activities and responsible for Supply Chain activities for our product/customer portfolio. The role requires a self-driven and highly organised logistics professional to coordinate the inbound and outbound logistics activities EU sites. Uphold Supply Chain planning requirements whilst providing support with administrative duties and supplier ordering. The role reports to Head of Supply Chain in Spain working with a small team in the Rotterdam office.
- ORDER MANAGEMENT:
Manage in SAP and other systems customer orders, inbound logistics and outbound logistics. Follow up customer orders in coordination with logistics planning, sales, logistic service providers and customers. Receive and document contracts/orders, collecting all the data whilst checking if sales/purchase conditions are in line with the necessary requirements. Issue and/or modify sales/purchase orders, issue debit/credit notes, etc. in SAP/R3. Control, update and monitor credit limits of customers in order to avoid oversupply.
- DOCUMENTATION AND CUSTOMS:
Responsible for the correct issuance of documentation and manage customs activities in the assigned areas. Prepare export and import licenses and responsible for correct documentation (pro-forma invoices, letters of use, CMR, LTD’s etc.) necessary for the issuance of products and customs management.
- TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT:
Responsible for arranging maritime, road, rail and multimodal transport. Maintain communication with transport providers. Manage and resolve incidents arising during transport, update the KPI's of transport providers.
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- STOCK CONTROL:
Control inventories and ensure correct end of month closings.
- OTHERS:
Collaborate with other departments as necessary to meet customer requirements. Develop an understanding of customers' needs and take actions to ensure that such needs are met. Respond to logistic changes in a timely and accurate manner. Identify areas for continuous improvement within the integrated supply chain. Identify and implement supply chain cost savings.
What do we offer you
- Start immediately
- Full time position
- Salary € 3.000 gross per month
- Good pension plan
- Phone and laptop is provided
Job Requirements
- Bachelor's Degree level education in Supply Chain related field.
- 2-3 years of experience in a Supply Chain function.
- Able to work with all functions in a team environment either as a team participant or an individual.
- Strong facilitation, influencing and team-building skills
- Good working knowledge of ERP platforms, specifically SAP
- Ability to deal with ambiguity
- Excellent knowledge of Spanish and English (knowledge of Dutch, German and/or French is considered an added value)
About the company
An international chemical company with a local office in Rotterdam.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in my database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information, contact Ritsa Wanga Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.