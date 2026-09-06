Logistics Engineer English & Spanish in Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Coordinate logistical activities and responsible for Supply Chain activities for our product/customer portfolio. The role requires a self-driven and highly organised logistics professional to coordinate the inbound and outbound logistics activities EU sites. Uphold Supply Chain planning requirements whilst providing support with administrative duties and supplier ordering. The role reports to Head of Supply Chain in Spain working with a small team in the Rotterdam office.

ORDER MANAGEMENT:

Manage in SAP and other systems customer orders, inbound logistics and outbound logistics. Follow up customer orders in coordination with logistics planning, sales, logistic service providers and customers. Receive and document contracts/orders, collecting all the data whilst checking if sales/purchase conditions are in line with the necessary requirements. Issue and/or modify sales/purchase orders, issue debit/credit notes, etc. in SAP/R3. Control, update and monitor credit limits of customers in order to avoid oversupply.

DOCUMENTATION AND CUSTOMS:

Responsible for the correct issuance of documentation and manage customs activities in the assigned areas. Prepare export and import licenses and responsible for correct documentation (pro-forma invoices, letters of use, CMR, LTD’s etc.) necessary for the issuance of products and customs management.

TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT:

Responsible for arranging maritime, road, rail and multimodal transport. Maintain communication with transport providers. Manage and resolve incidents arising during transport, update the KPI's of transport providers.

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STOCK CONTROL:

Control inventories and ensure correct end of month closings.

OTHERS:

Collaborate with other departments as necessary to meet customer requirements. Develop an understanding of customers' needs and take actions to ensure that such needs are met. Respond to logistic changes in a timely and accurate manner. Identify areas for continuous improvement within the integrated supply chain. Identify and implement supply chain cost savings.