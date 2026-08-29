Commercial Logistics Coordinator | English and German

Acting as the point of contact for the clients partners and ensuring timely loading and delivery of goods

Organizing transport (including weekly planning and additional shipments)

Building and maintaining a strong network of carriers throughout the EU - including client visits

Coordinating the logistics process and finding practical solutions for unexpected issues

Creating logistics orders and managing technical and logistics documentation

Actively contributing to the optimization of internal processes with your team

As a Junior Logistics Coordinator, you will be at the heart of the organization. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will help build and professionalize the logistics operations. You’ll negotiate with transport partners and coordinate the entire logistics process - from loading at the producer’s site to delivery at our customers’ locations across Europe. The customer base is diverse, ranging from artisanal bakeries to large multinationals - and everything in between.