Commercial Logistics Coordinator | English and German
Posted on August 29, 2026
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on August 29, 2026
About this role
As a Junior Logistics Coordinator, you will be at the heart of the organization. Together with your logistics colleagues, you will help build and professionalize the logistics operations. You’ll negotiate with transport partners and coordinate the entire logistics process - from loading at the producer’s site to delivery at our customers’ locations across Europe. The customer base is diverse, ranging from artisanal bakeries to large multinationals - and everything in between.
Your responsibilities include:
Your responsibilities include:
- Acting as the point of contact for the clients partners and ensuring timely loading and delivery of goods
- Organizing transport (including weekly planning and additional shipments)
- Building and maintaining a strong network of carriers throughout the EU - including client visits
- Coordinating the logistics process and finding practical solutions for unexpected issues
- Creating logistics orders and managing technical and logistics documentation
- Actively contributing to the optimization of internal processes with your team
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Requirements
- Minimum of a bachelor’s (HBO) level of thinking and working
- Proven experience as a logistics coordinator or freight forwarder, with the necessary commercial skills
- Detail-oriented and ready to take responsibility for growing a successful logistics organization together with management and your logistics team
- Maximum of 2 years of work experience and looking for a hands-on, challenging role
- Fluent in English (C1), both spoken and written. Proficiency in German or Dutch is highly preferred, and additional European languages (Polish, French, or Italian) is considered a plus.
- A team player who works accurately
- For this role, it is essential to be a commercially minded individual, as well as solution-oriented, who can perform effectively under pressure
Location & work authorization requirements: Due to the location and on-site requirements of this position, candidates must be based in Rotterdam or within a reasonable commuting distance and hold valid authorization to work in the Netherlands, as the client is unable to provide visa sponsorship.
Salary based on relevant experience.
The company
Our client is a young trading organization that plays a central role in the dynamic European dairy sector.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Logistics Engineer English & Spanish in Rotterdam
Vacancy | Product Launch Coordinator | English | Rotterdam
Stock Controller German or French in Rotterdam
Jr. Logistics Administrator
Taxi Driver - English