Are you a clinical professional looking to move beyond the routine and into the realm of true scientific impact?

I am looking for a Clinical Study Manager to join a world-class Global Research & Innovation team. This isn’t just about monitoring studies; it’s about leading the full lifecycle of complex clinical trials that influence global nutrition and early life health. You lead the end-to-end strategy, from early design through to final publication. You will act as the bridge between internal R&D, cross-functional global teams, and external Key Opinion Leaders.

If you are a proactive leader who thrives at the intersection of operational excellence and scientific discovery, I’d love to share more about how you can leave your mark on our clinical evidence strategy.