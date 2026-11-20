Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)-duplicate
About this role
Are you a regulatory expert who sees legislation not as a hurdle, but as a blueprint for competitive advantage? I am looking for a Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Specialist to join the global R&D Food Compliance team. In this role, you won’t just be monitoring compliance; you will be a strategic partner to R&D, Marketing, and Operations. From raw material sourcing to the final consumer experience, you will turn complex global regulations into actionable business solutions for our iconic portfolio of coffee and tea products. You will serve as the technical authority, guiding our product lifecycle and innovation pipeline. Represent us in industry associations and with governmental bodies to influence the future of food policy. Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure our products set the standard for safety, quality, and regulatory excellence. If you are ready to translate complex legislative landscapes into strategic success, we want to hear from you.
- Ensure full regulatory compliance across the design, manufacture, and marketing of products by maintaining deep expertise in global, regional, and local food laws, nutrition labelling, claims, and new technologies;
- Partner with R&D and Regional Marketing throughout the innovation process to assess novel ingredients, additives, and compositional limits, while reviewing and approving new raw materials and product specifications (including GMO, Novel Food, and nano checks);
- Translate complex technical and regulatory requirements into clear, leverageable consumer claims and advise Legal and Marketing on on-pack communication to prevent misleading messaging;
- Monitor emerging scientific and regulatory developments across your region, proactively communicating business impacts, identifying growth opportunities, and sharing best practices internally;
- Assess business risks regarding exemption and deviation requests, proposing compliant alternatives while constructively challenging the status quo;
- Represent the company as a trusted subject-matter expert in local food industry associations, scientific institutions, and governmental bodies to influence upcoming legislative initiatives.
Requirements
- A Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent) in Food Law, Chemistry, Food Technology, Engineering, Food Science, or Nutrition;
- At least 5 years of experience in a food-related business, coupled with a strong understanding of current and emerging global food legislation and proficiency in IT systems;
- Proven ability to cut through complexity, make logical and systematic decisions, and manage multiple time-constrained projects seamlessly while driving continuous improvement;
- An ownership-driven, optimistic "can-do" mindset with unquestionable integrity, taking accountability for results and embracing calculated risk-taking and experimentation;
- Strong oral and written communication skills to build trust in a multi-cultural environment, collaborate seamlessly across departments, and empower and develop others through emotional intelligence;
- Fluency in English as well as the local language spoken within the regional food associations, combined with a flexible attitude toward occasional international travel and adaptable working hours.
Salary
We can offer you a temporary assignment for 6 months and 40 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex.
- The salary is 5.000 - 6.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.