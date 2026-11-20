Freelance Clinical Study Manager
About this role
Are you a clinical research expert looking for your next high-impact project rather than just another desk job? I'm partnering with a world-class Global Research & Innovation team that needs a freelance Clinical Study Manager to drive their end-to-end evidence strategy. This isn’t a task-based role; it’s a strategic partnership. We need someone to take the reins on complex trials from initial design through to final publication, shaping the future of global nutrition and early life health. You will act as the pivotal link between our R&D core, cross-functional global stakeholders, and external Key Opinion Leaders. If you bring operational excellence and a scientific mindset to the table, and you’re looking to provide high-level leadership on a project basis, I’d love to connect. Let’s discuss how your expertise can define our clinical strategy.
- Establishing a smooth and efficient collaboration within the multi-disciplinary internal project team, consisting of e.g. Clinical Study Researchers, Clinical Study Assistants, Supplies Managers, Data Managers, Medical Monitors, Statisticians and Quality Managers;
- Ensure complex studies are set up and conducted in line with GCP and applicable Regulatory requirements;
- Arrange for Ethics and applicable Regulatory submissions & approvals;
- Select, collaborate with and monitor activities of external clinical partners (e.g. CRO’s, sites, central labs);
- Provide progress reporting, highlight/mitigate risks related to quality, timelines, budget and resources and ensure timely escalation where necessary;
- Bringing new insights to the company with a pioneering mindset.
Requirements
- A Master and/or PhD in life science or related scientific discipline;
- Extensive clinical research experience of which ~8 years in clinical project management;
- Thorough knowledge of legislation and ICH-GCP guidelines;
- Ability to solve complex challenges with unique agile approaches;
- Strong project management and leadership skills;
- Excellent communication skills in English and solid engaging & influencing skills to interact with internal and external stakeholders;
- Pragmatic problem solving and critical thinking capabilities.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 12-month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 12 months; however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- The rate for this Vacancy is a maximum of 95 euros (all-inclusive)
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus on his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client