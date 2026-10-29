Solutions Engineer

Zonos helps merchants, platforms and postal operators sell and ship across borders. We calculate duties and taxes at checkout, classify products and handle customs compliance, so international orders arrive without surprise fees or delays. Our customers include some of the largest marketplaces and postal networks in the world. We're building our European team in Utrecht, and you'll be one of its first members.

Overview

You'll be the technical lead for Zonos prospects, customers and partners across Europe. You'll learn how merchants handle checkout, shipping and customs today, design how Zonos fits into their systems, and guide them through implementation. You'll work closely with our GM of EMEA and our Head of EMEA Sales on customer opportunities. You'll also work with product and engineering to answer technical questions and share what customers need.

You'll have significant ownership from the beginning, helping establish how we approach technical discovery, solution design and customer implementations across EMEA.

You'll start with three weeks at our headquarters in St. George, Utah. There you'll learn our products, APIs and data flows alongside the US team. After that, you'll lead technical engagements across Europe, both on your own and together with our sales and partnership teams.

What you’ll do