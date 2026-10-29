Solutions Engineer
About this role
Zonos helps merchants, platforms and postal operators sell and ship across borders. We calculate duties and taxes at checkout, classify products and handle customs compliance, so international orders arrive without surprise fees or delays. Our customers include some of the largest marketplaces and postal networks in the world. We're building our European team in Utrecht, and you'll be one of its first members.
Overview
You'll be the technical lead for Zonos prospects, customers and partners across Europe. You'll learn how merchants handle checkout, shipping and customs today, design how Zonos fits into their systems, and guide them through implementation. You'll work closely with our GM of EMEA and our Head of EMEA Sales on customer opportunities. You'll also work with product and engineering to answer technical questions and share what customers need.
You'll have significant ownership from the beginning, helping establish how we approach technical discovery, solution design and customer implementations across EMEA.
You'll start with three weeks at our headquarters in St. George, Utah. There you'll learn our products, APIs and data flows alongside the US team. After that, you'll lead technical engagements across Europe, both on your own and together with our sales and partnership teams.
What you’ll do
- Lead technical discovery to understand customers' systems, workflows and integration requirements
- Design solutions that connect Zonos to checkout, shipping, and customs processes
- Walk customers through our GraphQL and REST APIs, including what data they need and what they return
- Define integration scope and implementation plans, and be the customer's technical contact through go-live
- Build demos, proofs of concept, solution designs and technical documentation
- Test and troubleshoot API integrations, working with customers and our engineering team to resolve technical issues
- Support our sales and partnership teams in customer meetings, with the technical depth that helps deals move forward
- Bring customer feedback and requirements back to product and engineering
- Join customer visits and represent Zonos at industry events
Requirements
What you bring
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in solutions architecture, sales engineering, technical account management, integrations or a similar customer-facing technical role
- A technical background with hands-on API integration experience, and confidence working with GraphQL, REST, JSON, and integration patterns
- Experience using API testing tools such as Postman to test, validate and troubleshoot integrations
- Familiarity with API authentication, webhooks and common integration patterns
- The ability to build or modify lightweight technical demos and proofs of concept
- The ability to explain technical ideas clearly to both engineers and business stakeholders
- Experience working with customers or partners in European markets
- Fluent English, written and spoken
- Willingness to travel. You'll spend about 20% of your time on the road, mostly within Europe and occasionally further away.
- Based in the Netherlands, with the right to work or eligibility for sponsorship under the Dutch Highly Skilled Migrant program. We can support visa sponsorship for qualified candidates already residing in the Netherlands.
Nice to have
- An understanding of how goods move across borders: shipping and carrier processes, customs declarations, duties and taxes, and the data each step depends on
- A background in payments or SaaS
- Familiarity with e-commerce platforms, checkout flows, or carrier integrations
- Experience collaborating with distributed teams across different time zones
- Dutch, German, French, or another European language
Not a perfect match? Apply anyway.
We want the best people for this role. If you're excited about it but your experience doesn't tick every box, or your salary expectations are outside the range above, we'd still like to hear from you.
Salary
What we offer
- €90,000–€115,000 gross per year, depending on experience, including 8% holiday allowance. It's paid in 12 equal monthly installments, so you receive your holiday allowance every month rather than in a lump sum in May.
- A monthly uncapped commission based on EMEA team performance, with a target of 10% of your annual salary and higher earnings when the team exceeds its target. Total on-target earnings come to approximately €99,000–€126,500 a year.
- 20 to 25 vacation days a year, depending on experience, plus paid Dutch public holidays
- Participation in a pension scheme through Nationale-Nederlanden
- Your commute covered: public transport or a kilometre allowance
- A laptop and the equipment you need
- All business travel covered, including your onboarding in the US
- An office right next to Utrecht Centraal
- A 12-month contract, with the intention of moving to a permanent contract. You'll be employed through our employer-of-record partner, Deel.
- Support with Dutch expat tax ruling applications for eligible candidates
- A small, experienced team where your work directly shapes how we grow in Europe
The company
Zonos is the AI operating system for cross-border trade, powering everything from checkout to customs clearance for more than 50,000 ecommerce merchants and 70+ postal operators across 200+ countries. We help businesses grow globally by removing the complexity of international commerce—calculating, collecting, and guaranteeing duties, taxes, and fees at checkout so shoppers see the true total cost upfront, eliminating surprise charges at delivery and the burden of managing country-specific tax requirements. Beyond ecommerce, Zonos supports carriers, postal operators, marketplaces, and customs agencies with AI-driven tools that infer and validate key customs data, including HS codes, country of origin, and customs value, alongside licensed customs brokerage services that ensure goods move compliantly and efficiently across borders.
Application Procedure
An intro call, a technical conversation, meetings with the team, and a conversation with our CEO. We aim to complete the process within 3 weeks.