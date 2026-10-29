Zonos is the AI operating system for cross-border trade, powering everything from checkout to customs clearance for more than 50,000 ecommerce merchants and 70+ postal operators across 200+ countries. We help businesses grow globally by removing the complexity of international commerce—calculating, collecting, and guaranteeing duties, taxes, and fees at checkout so shoppers see the true total cost upfront, eliminating surprise charges at delivery and the burden of managing country-specific tax requirements. Beyond ecommerce, Zonos supports carriers, postal operators, marketplaces, and customs agencies with AI-driven tools that infer and validate key customs data, including HS codes, country of origin, and customs value, alongside licensed customs brokerage services that ensure goods move compliantly and efficiently across borders.